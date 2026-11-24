MENAFN - USA Art News) A major marketing initiative for the highly anticipated video gamehas immersed, extending its reach into the city's vibrant art scene.

On October 13, the Wynwood Walls museum, known for its focus on street art, announced a collaboration with Rockstar Games, the game's developer. This partnership involved inviting ten artists to create GTA -themed murals within and around the museum grounds. As part of this initiative, the museum will also offer merchandising and free admission to all Miami-Dade County residents until the end of 2028. This reverses a previous pandemic-era policy that introduced ticket sales for the first time at the attraction.

The art-centric campaign is part of a wider marketing push for the game, which was globally released on November 19 to widespread critical acclaim. The game is set in a satirical version of Miami called“Vice City” and its surrounding Florida -like state,“Leonida.” This virtual world meticulously replicates real-life landmarks and cultural areas, such as“Stockyard,” which mirrors Wynwood's distinctive street art and graffiti culture.

Rockstar Games has demonstrated a profound commitment to realism by painstakingly recreating and renaming local institutions. These include the Pérez Art Museum Miami, renamed“Future Leonida Art Museum” (or“Flam”), and the Wolfsonian–Florida International University design museum, now the“Hicksonian Museum of Art and Design.” Miami Beach's Bass Museum of Art, called the“Vice City Museum of Art” in the game, features an iconic Ugo Rondinone sculpture, Miami Mountain (2016), transformed into a monumental stack of emojis within the virtual environment. Although the current exhibition at the“Vice City Museum of Art,” Karl Bergstrom: Diaspora, cannot be visited in gameplay, its presence underscores the game's detailed art world integration.

According to Jessica Goldman Srebnick, chief executive and curator of the Wynwood Walls museum, Rockstar commissioned approximately 50 artists to create in-game murals, many of whom have previously exhibited at the museum. The decision to collaborate was straightforward when the developer approached the museum. She observed,“Street art and gaming have a lot of shared cultural DNA, and they've influenced each other.” Srebnick added that the game's creators“share our commitment to creativity, to supporting artists. They share our commitment and deep appreciation for the city of Miami. And I'm just really grateful that they are supporting something that provides more access to the arts.”

The murals in Wynwood, which will remain on display until January 1, 2027, echo the designs seen in the game. For instance, a mural by artist Queen Andrea displays“Welcome to Vice City” in a curvy, neon-inspired font, while another by Ron English features grenades shaped like lightbulbs with the slogan:“There's nothing more dangerous than a good idea.”

The project and GTA's broader presence in Miami have encountered some controversy. The local newspaper, Miami New Times, reported on November 10 that one of the GTA murals had covered a piece by the late artist Alex“Rect” Reyes, completed shortly before his death in 2022. This wall was considered a memorial by Reyes's family and friends, who stated they were not informed of its replacement. Goldman Global Arts, the owner of the wall and museum, informed the New Times in a statement that it had offered Reyes's crew a different wall to make amends.

Separately, a partnership between Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat professional basketball team has led to a“Vice City” rebranding of items ranging from player uniforms to the Kaseya Center arena in Downtown Miami. Large crowds gathered for a Heat game on November 18, the day before GTA VI's release, to purchase custom merchandise exclusively available at the arena. The entire initiative, which includes game-inspired lighting and signage at Miami International Airport and PortMiami, is valued at $3.9 million, according to a press release from the county government. However, some officials have expressed concerns, with one county commissioner reportedly worried that the game“is depicting Miami like a murder capital,” as cited by the Miami Herald.

For the local art scene, a potential benefit is that gamers who visit GTA VI's virtual“Vice City Museum of Art” might be inspired to visit the Bass Museum of Art during future visits to Miami Beach.

We previously reported:

Grand Theft Auto VI, released on November 19, incorporates several Miami art institutions and artists, including the Bass Museum of Art and PAMM.

Miami artists misael soto and Leo Castañeda discuss Grand Theft Auto VI's detailed, yet complicated, portrayal of the city and its socio-economic challenges.

Source: The Art Newspaper