MENAFN - USA Art News) A forthcomingpublication will explore the life and work of Russian-French artist. The, slated for release in, will feature overof his artworks and texts by criticsand. Paris gallerist and collectorserved as editor for the volume.

Born in 1951, Aizenshtadt trained under S.P. Skulsky in Moscow before immigrating to Israel in 1974. He lived in Safed, on a kibbutz, and in Jerusalem, eventually relocating to Paris in 1980 following his marriage. His later life was divided between Jerusalem and Moscow, and his canvases reflect both his Russian academic training and his decades of studying Torah and Talmud. Initially, his work circulated privately in homes in Paris and New York.

Public recognition for Aizenshtadt began after 2010, with exhibitions at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art. This was followed by shows at the Pushkin Museum and the Tretyakov Gallery in 2016, an exhibition in Eisenstadt, Austria, in 2018, and a Zurich exhibition this year. His paintings, often described by critics for their stable and restrained compositions, encompass both figurative and abstract styles in series such as“Spectrum of Life,”“Toys,”“Silhouettes,” and“Kafka.”

Aizenshtadt's creative process draws inspiration from individuals he encounters and their personal narratives, reflecting his focus on shared humanity. He credits a childhood spent exploring Moscow's museums, where he admired works by Rembrandt, Corot, Van Gogh, and Matisse, for shaping his artistic inclinations. After years dedicated to religious study and establishing a yeshiva in Moscow, he returned to art around 2000. He explained that his faith enriches his art, viewing art as transcending national boundaries.“In the end, we're a shared humanity,” he stated.

According to his sons, Aizenshtadt prioritized his role as a father, a perspective that influenced his art through its careful portrayal of people. His approach, characterized by a lack of self-promotion and a late embrace of public recognition, is attributed by him to divine strength and luck. His son, a photographer, shares his father's interest in capturing human faces and transient moments, seeing attention as a form of respect.

Source: Artnet News