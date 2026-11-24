MENAFN - USA Art News) A long-unseen painting by Austrian modernist, also known as MOPP, achievedat Vienna'sauction house on. The work, titled The Hess Quartet. String Quartet I (1914), shattered the artist's previous auction record, selling for more than six times its high estimate.

Oppenheimer, born in Vienna in July 1885, studied art in his hometown and Prague before returning to Vienna in 1908. There, he associated with artists like Oskar Kokoschka and Egon Schiele, the latter becoming his studio mate. Oppenheimer developed into a sought-after portraitist, capturing figures such as composer Arnold Schönberg and conductor Anton Webern. Marianne Hussl-Hoermann, a Dorotheum specialist, described Oppenheimer as“among the most interesting painters of early Expressionism.”

Oppenheimer created The Hess Quartet two years after relocating to Berlin, where he encountered French Cubism and Italian Futurism. During this period, he met the German violinist Willy Hess, who had recently taken over the professorship and quartet of the late Carl Halir at Berlin's Royal Academy of Music. The painting was Oppenheimer's first work to combine Futurism and Cubism with his deep interest in music, inherited from his music publisher father. These compositions became some of his most acclaimed works, praised by novelist Thomas Mann for their“incredible acoustic effect.”

After spending World War I in Switzerland, Oppenheimer returned to Berlin in the 1920s and Vienna in the 1930s.“MOPP was, by the standards of the time, very successful” during this period, Hussl-Hoermann noted. However, his forced emigration to the U.S. during World War II led to poverty and obscurity. Hussl-Hoermann stated:“His paintings were widespread, lost, or hidden.”

Renewed interest in Oppenheimer began in the 1990s with a 1994 exhibition at the Jewish Museum Vienna and Marie-Luise Puttkamer's 1999 catalogue raisonné. More recently, the Leopold Museum's 2023–24 Oppenheimer exhibition“also achieved a breakthrough in public awareness,” according to Hussl-Hoermann. Data from the Artnet Price Database shows Oppenheimer's total auction sales climbing to over $964,000 in 2024. His previous record of $740,584 was set the same year when Dorotheum sold his Self-Portrait (c. 1933). This sale“also led the owner of the Hess Quartet to turn to us,” Hussl-Hoermann confirmed. Oppenheimer's sales for 2026 have already reached $3.92 million, marking his best year on record.

The Hess Quartet was last publicly displayed between 1915 and 1935, appearing in nearly every major Oppenheimer exhibition, with a“not for sale” designation at its final showing. It was acquired by Bohemian businessman Arnold Glück in the 1930s and remained in the Glück family collection for decades, its reappearance considered“an art-historical sensation,” by Dorotheum. Hussl-Hoermann anticipates Oppenheimer's market and recognition will continue to grow.“I am convinced that more long-lost paintings will still surface, and that interest in his distinctive style is now growing stronger,” she commented, adding:“Prices will adjust accordingly.”

We previously reported:

Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer sold for over $236.4 million at Sotheby's in 2026, joining a list of the most expensive artworks at auction.

Cologne's Lempertz auction house plans to sell two Gothic paintings, estimated at $329,000 each, despite claims from a Jewish dealer's heirs that they were

Sotheby's faces a Nazi-era restitution claim for a $180 million Vincent van Gogh painting ahead of its auction, citing a 1936 voluntary sale.

Source: Artnet News