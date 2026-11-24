MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), which is changing its corporate name to BlueFlare, Inc. and ticker symbol to BFLR effective Nov. 25, 2026, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooks Campus No. 1 Inc., and Cascadia Industries Ltd., doing business as Cascadia Power, have mutually agreed to extend the exclusivity period under their previously announced nonbinding letter of intent and expression of interest. The extension allows the parties to advance commercial, technical and credit-support discussions for a prospective colocation client seeking up to seven megawatts of critical IT capacity at Brooks Campus #1 in Alberta. If definitive agreements are reached, the arrangement is expected to generate more than $100 million in contracted revenue over an initial five-year term.

The recently completed Design Basis Memorandum establishes engineering criteria for 9.6 megawatts of installed behind-the-meter natural gas generation and a targeted 7.2 megawatts of critical IT capacity. The first tranche is targeted for service six months after a binding agreement takes effect, with full capacity expected within 12-14 months. Brooks Campus #1 is intended to serve as a repeatable engineering template for FingerMotion's broader 99-megawatt Alberta development program. The company cautioned that there is no assurance negotiations will result in a binding agreement or realized revenue.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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