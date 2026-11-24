MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is positioning its flagship Overwatch platform as a software-based solution to growing military demand for reliable positioning, navigation, and targeting capabilities in GPS-denied environments. As the U.S. Army, NATO allies, and other defense organizations seek alternatives to satellite navigation amid increasing GPS jamming and spoofing, SPARC AI believes its platform-agnostic technology offers a faster, less costly alternative to hardware replacements. Overwatch uses existing telemetry from drones and other uncrewed systems to provide latitude and longitude coordinates without requiring additional onboard hardware, edge software, or GPS. The company recently sponsored the Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion Reception at the Association of the United States Army's 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition, where CEO Matt McCrann presented the technology and discussed its deployment in Ukraine. According to the company, Overwatch was tested in a fully GPS-denied environment near the front lines and returned positioning accuracy within one meter. The event also provided SPARC AI with opportunities to engage with Army program offices, allied defense representatives, drone manufacturers, and systems integrators as demand for resilient positioning technology continues to grow.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving for assured positioning in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other systems and platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude - no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning enabling navigation and geospatial intelligence wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

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