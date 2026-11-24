MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Last week, PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) formally declared that the U.S. has lost its status as a country that had eliminated measles. This decision came after the international body reviewed epidemiological data and ruled that the infection had become endemic in the country and had spread for at least 12 months without interruption.

Given the widespread misinformation and disinformation about vaccination, sometimes coming from the highest levels of the federal government, the uptake of vaccines in general has gone down. This leaves the public exposed to lots of diseases that can be prevented through vaccination, and we are likely to see the demand for decentralized diagnostic equipment from different companies, such as Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), rising sharply over the...

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