MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), which is changing its corporate name to BlueFlare, Inc. and ticker symbol to BFLR effective Nov. 25, 2026, outlined its strategy to develop behind-the-meter power and high-performance computing infrastructure for enterprise customers requiring approximately two to 10 megawatts of firm capacity. The company has announced a 99-megawatt development program across Alberta, with approximately 52.5 megawatts in previously reported nonbinding indications of interest. At Brooks Campus #1, FingerMotion is pursuing a customer arrangement involving up to seven megawatts of critical computing capacity that could generate more than $100 million in contracted revenue over five years if definitive agreements are completed.

The proposed business combination with BlueFlare Canada Inc. is intended to integrate energy development, engineering, construction and commercial capabilities. FingerMotion is also reviewing strategic alternatives for its historical Chinese telecommunications and data analytics operations, which generated more than $24 million in revenue last year, as it concentrates resources on North American infrastructure development. The company emphasized that its development plans remain contingent on binding customer contracts, project financing, permitting and successful execution, with no assurance that current opportunities or the proposed business combination will result in definitive agreements or operating capacity.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

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