MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB) provides integrated cybersecurity, software and hardware solutions designed to support secure communications, reliable connectivity and operational resilience for defense and commercial drones, robotics and autonomous systems. Serving original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) worldwide, the company has established relationships with major drone manufacturers and offers a portfolio spanning cybersecurity software, communications and networking hardware, and operator control systems. Its recent launch of the SwarmiX family further expands its capabilities with high-throughput mesh communications designed to connect hundreds of coordinated drones and robotic platforms, offering throughput of up to 1 gigabit per second, multi-band spectrum agility and embedded cybersecurity features. Introduced at the Association of the United States Army's 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition, SwarmiX reflects Mobilicom's efforts to address the growing demand for secure, dependable communications as unmanned systems become more sophisticated and widely deployed.

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About Mobilicom Ltd.

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions. For more information, visit the company's website at

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