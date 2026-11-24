MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunber Hair officially launches its Black Friday sale, bringing its most significant discounts of the year to customers seeking high-quality human hair wigs and more convenient styling solutions. The annual shopping event features a selection of popular wig collections, alongside customer-focused benefits designed to make the holiday shopping experience more accessible, flexible, and reassuring.

As one of the year's biggest shopping occasions, Black Friday offers customers an opportunity to explore Sunber Hair's range of human hair wigs at its most competitive prices of the year. The promotion covers key product categories, including glueless Wigs, pre-everything wigs, and pre-cut lace wigs, giving shoppers more options to match their styling preferences, installation experience, and everyday needs.

Sunber's Glueless Wigs are designed for convenient wear without traditional adhesive application, offering a practical option for customers who prefer a simpler installation routine. The Pre-Everything Wig collection further streamlines the preparation process with features such as pre-plucked hairlines and ready-to-wear lace designs. Meanwhile, Pre-Cut Lace Wigs reduce the need for additional lace trimming, helping users achieve a more straightforward installation experience. Together, these collections reflect the growing demand for wigs that combine natural-looking results with everyday convenience.

Beyond promotional pricing, Sunber Hair also emphasizes customer protection and shopping support throughout the Black Friday season. Its customer-oriented policies, including a 30-day return and refund policy and dedicated customer service, are intended to provide additional confidence when selecting a wig online. Customers are encouraged to review the applicable terms and conditions for specific eligibility requirements.

By combining its strongest annual promotional offers with practical wig designs and customer-focused service, Sunber Hair aims to make this Black Friday more than a seasonal discount event. The campaign reflects the brand's continued focus on making human hair wigs easier to choose, wear, and incorporate into everyday styling routines.

About Sunber Hair

Sunber Hair is a leading human hair wig brand dedicated to creating innovative, beginner-friendly wigs that combine beauty, comfort, and convenience. Known for its glueless wigs, half wigs, headband wigs, and other easy-wear solutions, Sunber Hair helps women achieve natural-looking styles for every stage of life.

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