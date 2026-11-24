MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress over the Samajwadi Party's reported offer of 26 Assembly seats to the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh, questioning why it was still negotiating with Akhilesh Yadav despite being offered what he described as a limited number of seats.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said he was surprised by a reported remark from a Congress leader questioning whether the party was being treated like beggars, adding that the Congress should assess its political standing before raising such objections.

"I am very surprised that a Congress leader is asking, 'Are we beggars?' Then what are you? Akhilesh Ji is practically tossing 26 seats to the Congress with his left hand, and you are still negotiating with him. The Congress has kept the party alive in Delhi only by creating a ruckus and issuing statements. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, which has around 400 Assembly seats, they are talking about giving the Congress just 26 seats, and it is still holding talks with him. What more can be said about it?" he said.

Reacting to the possibility of an alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Ghosh said regional parties sometimes come together and sometimes part ways due to differences, but stressed that the BJP continued to value its long-standing alliance partners.

"Regional parties do have some issues. Sometimes they come together, and sometimes they part ways. However, one should not forget that our oldest alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal, are with us. We truly consider them like younger brothers and give them affection," he said.

On former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announced intention to return to her country, Ghosh said the developments in Bangladesh were a matter of concern and emphasised the need for peace and stability in the neighbouring country.

"Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is not right. Whether Hasina Ji returns or not is their internal matter, but we believe that there must be peace in Bangladesh and that the country should once again move on the path of development," he said.

Commenting on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegation that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's security was deliberately withdrawn to facilitate his assassination, Ghosh questioned the Congress over the security arrangements for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by her own security personnel in 1984.

"Who provided security to whom? So many murders have taken place in the country. Was everyone given security? Who removed Indira Gandhi's security? Why was she assassinated inside her own home? Who nurtured terrorism in the country? Who practised this kind of 'divide and rule' politics in independent India?" he asked.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about making Punjab drug-free, Ghosh said drug abuse was a major concern in the state and asserted that the BJP government was committed to fulfilling its promises.

"Look, without a doubt, this is a major issue in Punjab, and people play politics over it. Our government, the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Hon'ble Home Minister fulfil whatever promises they make. Look at how Maoist terrorism has been eradicated through continuous efforts, and terrorism in Kashmir is also nearly finished," he said.