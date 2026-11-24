MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used the White House's Thanksgiving turkey pardon to claim Iran's military had been largely destroyed, assert that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had increased and question his party's performance in this month's elections.

The president's remarks on war, fuel prices and politics accompanied the ceremonial pardons for Freedom and Feathers, two turkeys raised in West Virginia.

“And in Iran, they have no army. They have no navy,” Trump said.“They've been pretty well wiped out. They have a little capacity to fire missiles.”

“We're taking more oil through the Hormuz Strait right now than we did before the war started,” he added.

Trump also praised the US naval blockade of Iran, saying no Iranian ship had passed through it apart from during a temporary pause. He did not provide shipping figures or a detailed military assessment to support those claims.

The Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, is a crucial route for energy supplies to India and other Asian countries.

China, India, Japan and South Korea together received 69 per cent of the crude oil and condensate shipped through the strait in 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Those historical figures do not establish current shipping volumes.

Trump turned to the midterm elections while recognizing the farmers who raised the birds, recalling his own large electoral margin in West Virginia.

“I don't know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody please explain it to me,” he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson attended the event. Trump praised his leadership and said he would be difficult to replace.

The president also claimed gasoline prices had fallen 20 per cent in two weeks and suggested the timing of the decline after the election was suspicious.

Weekly federal data show a smaller decline. The national average price of regular gasoline fell from $3.995 a gallon on Nov. 9 to $3.642 on November 23, a decrease of 8.8 per cent. The latest price remained about 58 cents higher than a year earlier.

The ceremony took place at the White House helipad on the South Lawn, with first lady Melania Trump joining the president.

Trump joked that the turkeys' pardons meant“they will live forever.” When he approached Freedom for the formal pardon, he asked what had happened to Feathers, which was not on stage.

He placed a hand on Freedom and granted both birds“a complete and total pardon,” sparing them from the Thanksgiving table.

The White House said the birds were hatched July 15 and raised at Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia. An online public vote selected their names and chose Freedom to appear for the ceremonial pardon.

Trump said both birds would live at Texas A&M University. He also said he intended to hold next year's ceremony inside the ballroom under construction at the White House.