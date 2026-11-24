An unusual love story from Lucknow has caught people's attention after a Japanese couple decided to give their relationship another chance. Hiro Chihara and Shizu, who divorced in 2022, have remarried in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh.

The couple exchanged vows at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Gomti Nagar on November 23. Their three children, along with family members and friends, attended the ceremony, making it a special family occasion.

Their journey towards reconciliation began in 2023, when they decided to reunite after spending time apart. With encouragement from their Indian friends, the two eventually found their way back to each other and decided to celebrate their relationship with another wedding.

Sindoor, Pheras And Traditional Indian Attire: Inside Their Hindu Wedding

What made the wedding particularly special was the couple's decision to follow traditional Hindu customs. Rather than opting for a conventional ceremony from their home country, Hiro and Shizu embraced Indian wedding traditions for their second marriage.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The husband, Hiro Chihara, said, "It was a very precious experience that we could have such a beautiful wedding...we divorced in 2022 and remarried each other, we wanted to do it in India." (23.11) ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

The groom wore a traditional kurta-pyjama, while Shizu dressed in a salwar-kurta. Videos from the ceremony showed the couple exchanging marigold flower garlands, performing wedding rituals and taking pheras around the sacred fire.

One of the memorable moments was Hiro applying sindoor to Shizu as part of the traditional ceremony. Their three children were also present to witness their parents' wedding, adding an emotional touch to the celebrations.

The ceremony took place in the presence of their loved ones, with the couple participating in the rituals and beginning another chapter of their relationship.

Why Did The Japanese Couple Choose India For Their Second Wedding?

Their admiration for Indian culture and traditions was one of the biggest reasons behind their decision to get married in India. Hiro revealed that the couple had always wanted to experience a wedding in the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hiro described the ceremony as a precious experience and expressed happiness about getting married again.

"It was a very precious experience that we could have such a beautiful wedding," he said. Explaining their decision to choose India, he added, "We love India. We wanted to do it in India."

The couple's visit to Lucknow and their connection with Indian friends eventually helped turn their wish into reality. Their wedding videos, shared by ANI on social media, have since attracted attention, with viewers appreciating their decision to embrace Hindu wedding traditions.

For Hiro and Shizu, the ceremony was more than just a second wedding. It was an opportunity to celebrate a relationship that had survived separation and found a new beginning.