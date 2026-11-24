MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The price of gold came under renewed selling pressure as investors assessed the Fed's firm commitment to bringing inflation back to the 2% goal. Minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting suggest that policymakers remain concerned about persistent price pressures and are prepared to maintain a restrictive monetary policy until inflation shows convincing signs of easing.

For silver, its industrial uses could cushion its prices to a certain extent as its monetary function takes a beating. The investments flowing into the silver exploration projects of companies like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) could provide...

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