MENAFN - ValueWalk) In light of the SEC's announcement today that it has charged Indianapolis-based Backward Hat Capital and its co-founders with an alleged $560 million offering fraud, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Goertz, who has extensive experience investigating complex financial crimes and fraud schemes, offers perspective.

Mr. Goertz is now a partner at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney and chairs the firm's Cybersecurity Practice Group. Prior to joining Dorsey, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the Department of Justice in Arizona, where he focused on financial crimes and cyberfraud, including computer hacking, money laundering, bribery, and complex fraud schemes.

His experience includes leading high-profile investigations involving cryptocurrency-related fraud and coordinating the District of Arizona's Darknet and Cryptocurrency Task Force. He also helped lead efforts to seize cryptocurrency worth an estimated $112 million linked to pig-butchering and other crypto-related investment scams.

On the SEC's latest allegations, Mr. Goertz says:

“What's fascinating is how basic of a ponzi scheme this actually appears to be. One that wasn't driven by any novel technology, but tech-laden verbiage meant to convince investors there was substance behind the flashy claims about AI, cryptocurrency, and digital arbitrage. Even the promised returns, at least 6% a month, every month, are among the most common indicia of a ponzi scheme. Whether this reveals something further about the public's willingness to trust grandiose claims regarding technology-enabled investment opportunities remain to be seen, but is certainly something the public should be aware of.”

Mr. Goertz can provide additional perspective on the warning signs of Ponzi schemes, the intersection of technology and investment fraud, cryptocurrency-related financial crimes, and how federal authorities investigate and prosecute these increasingly sophisticated schemes.

See also: SEC's announcement.