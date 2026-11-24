MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) received the Grand Prize for NGO of the Year 2026 and the award for Best NGO in the Environment – WASH Sector (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene). The awards were presented at the fifth edition of“NGO Night” held in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, in recognition of the organisation's humanitarian and development efforts and its contributions to serving those most in need.

Organised by KEYREN ASSOCIATES, the event was held under the theme“From Humanitarian Emergency to Sustainable Development: Recognising Sovereign Initiatives That Change Lives”. It brought together government officials, organisations and other stakeholders in humanitarian and development work, as well as delegations from African countries.

The event was held under the auspices of Passowendé Pélagie Kaboré, Minister of Family and Solidarity. Officials attending included Robert Lucien Jean-Claude Kargougou, Minister of Health, and Émile Zerbo, Minister of State and Minister of Territorial Administration and Mobility. Representatives of humanitarian organisations, partners and others interested in charitable and humanitarian work also attended.

The awards reflect recognition of Qatar Charity's humanitarian and development presence in Burkina Faso, where it has operated since 2008. Its interventions cover education, health, water and sanitation, food security and humanitarian assistance, in addition to sponsoring thousands of orphans across the country.

Mariam Zongo, a mission officer at the Ministry of Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs who represented the Minister at the ceremony, commended Qatar Charity, saying:“I congratulate Qatar Charity on its outstanding achievements and on winning the top NGO award in recognition of its exceptional accomplishments across various fields that benefit the population. This success was no coincidence; it is the result of hard work, sincerity, dedication to serving the community.”

Qatar Charity's receipt of the Grand Prize is particularly significant considering the criteria adopted by the organising committee to select the winners. Pima Bazié, Commissioner-General of NGO Night, explained that the assessment of international organisations considers a range of administrative and operational criteria, including authorisation to operate, establishment agreements and recent reports highlighting key projects and the level of investment in them.

Qatar Charity was represented at the event by Ibrahim Guira, Project Co-ordinator at its Burkina Faso office, who expressed his appreciation for the recognition. He said:“This award will motivate and encourage us at Qatar Charity to continue our efforts. We call on all non-governmental organisations and institutions to support government agencies in implementing their strategic development plan.”

Qatar Charity NGO Night Burkina Faso KEYREN ASSOCIATES