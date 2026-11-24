MENAFN - Gulf Times) International negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement have made progress on several key issues related to establishing a legally binding framework for sharing pathogens and the benefits arising from their use, at the conclusion of the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) on the WHO Pandemic Agreement held in Geneva.

The move aims to strengthen international co-operation and ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the negotiations focused on finalizing the annex on Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS).

Discussions also continued on mechanisms for accessing biological materials and information relating to the genetic sequencing of pathogens with pandemic potential. Formal negotiations are scheduled to resume from January 11-15, 2027, with further rounds planned for February and March of the same year. These meetings are intended to pave the way for completing the annex and submitting it to the World Health Assembly in May 2027.

The World Health Assembly adopted the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Agreement in May 2025 under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, establishing an international framework to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The agreement aims to promote co-operation among countries, enhance the capabilities of health systems, and develop mechanisms for sharing information, technology and expertise. However, its adoption did not mark the end of the negotiation process, as the annex governing the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing system, known as PABS, still needs to be finalized.

Global challenges

These negotiations are becoming increasingly important amid the evolving global health challenges and the risks highlighted by infectious disease outbreaks, including Ebola. Such outbreaks demonstrate how easily infections can cross national borders and spread internationally, underscoring that tackling pandemics is no longer the responsibility of any single country.

Rather, it requires an integrated international system based on the exchange of information, expertise and resources, early coordination and collective response. In this regard, Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that outbreaks of deadly diseases such as Ebola highlight the urgent need to finalize the international Pandemic Agreement.

He emphasized that any health threat anywhere in the world can become a global threat, making it essential to strengthen solidarity and cooperation among countries and avoid treating epidemic risks as merely limited local or regional concerns. Commenting on the importance of the international Pandemic Agreement, Director of the Health Emergency Department at MoPH, Dr Soha Albayat told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that finalizing the agreement would help translate lessons learned from previous pandemics, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic, and the political commitments that followed, into legally binding obligations for member states.

She explained that the agreement is based on several key pillars, foremost among them strengthening the prevention of pandemic threats at their source through the adoption of the One Health approach, which links human, animal and environmental health, given that most pandemics originate from the transmission of pathogens from animals to humans.

She added that the agreement also includes a coordinated financial mechanism to support pandemic prevention, preparedness and response efforts, providing sustainable funding and helping countries with limited resources strengthen their healthcare capacities.

Dr Albayat further noted that the agreement provides advance guarantees to ensure the continuous availability of medical supplies during pandemics. Under the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system, participating manufacturers are required to allocate approximately 20 per cent of their real-time production of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic tools to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the event of a pandemic. This would enhance health systems' ability to plan ahead and reduce competition for medical supplies during crises.

She added that the agreement would contribute to establishing a resilient and sustainable Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL), helping to remove barriers that prevent health products from reaching countries in need in a timely manner, while ensuring the continuity of supplies and preventing shortages during crises. She explained that the agreement complements the International Health Regulations (2005), particularly following the amendments introduced in 2024, which established a new alert level known as a“pandemic emergency.”

She noted that while the regulations focus on notification, preparedness and response, the agreement addresses equity in access to health products, research and manufacturing, which are areas not directly covered by the regulations. Regarding efforts to strengthen cooperation among countries and facilitate the exchange of information and samples related to infectious diseases, the Director of the Health Emergency Department explained that the agreement establishes several mechanisms to achieve these objectives.

Among them is the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system, which provides a unified framework for exchanging samples and genetic sequencing data through coordinated laboratory networks, rather than relying on bilateral agreements between countries.

She added that the agreement enables countries to benefit from standardized contracts with manufacturers, linking the use of samples and biological materials to binding benefit-sharing obligations. This ensures that countries providing these resources also benefit from the resulting health products.

She also pointed out that the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations, including the introduction of the“pandemic emergency” alert level and the strengthening of national frameworks for implementing the regulations, help expand international coordination of notification and response efforts. In addition, the agreement provides for the establishment of a Conference of the Parties (COP) as a governing body responsible for monitoring the implementation of the agreement and periodically reviewing countries' compliance with its provisions.

Albayat highlighted Qatar's high level of readiness to respond to emerging epidemic threats and safeguard health security, underpinned by strengthened emergency preparedness, institutional capabilities and extensive experience in managing major health emergencies and mass gatherings.

She noted that Qatar's preparedness has received international recognition. The World Health Organization's (WHO) 2024 Joint External Evaluation (JEE) cited the country's effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic as evidence of its capacity to manage health emergencies, while describing its investment in health infrastructure and preparedness for mass gatherings as“particularly commendable.”

Qatar underwent the JEE in both 2016 and 2024, with the latest evaluation covering 19 technical areas and reflecting significant progress in strengthening the country's core capacities, she noted. Albayat stressed that sustaining health preparedness is fundamental to safeguarding health security and requires an integrated framework for coordinating health plans and strengthening the health system's capacity to manage emergencies.

In this context, she highlighted Qatar's National Health Strategy 2024-2030, launched on Sept 12, 2024, under the theme“Health for All.” The strategy sets out three priorities and 15 outcomes, including building a resilient health system and strengthening emergency preparedness.

She said Qatar has also established a dedicated Health Emergency Department and activated a Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC). The department is responsible for implementing the International Health Regulations (IHR), overseeing national evaluations and coordinating preparedness and response efforts, while the PHEOC provides a platform for coordinating operations and supporting a rapid response to health emergencies.

Health security

Albayat also underscored the need for a dedicated authority overseeing health security at Qatar's points of entry, including Hamad International Airport, the Abu Samra land border crossing and four seaports. She stressed that effective surveillance at these entry points is essential to implementing the IHR and strengthening the country's capacity to detect and respond to health threats. She further highlighted Qatar's experience in managing mass gatherings, noting that hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 helped build advanced capabilities in health surveillance and rapid response. The experience earned international recognition and has served as a reference for other countries seeking to strengthen their health systems. These capabilities can also be leveraged to enhance the speed and effectiveness of responses to future disease outbreaks.

Turning to Qatar's contribution to global health security, Albayat highlighted the call by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, during the United Nations meetings on Sept 25, 2026, for greater international solidarity and equitable access to vaccines and treatments. She noted that Qatar recorded one of the world's lowest Covid-19 mortality rates and has played an active role in negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement through the Health Emergency Department at the Ministry of Public Health. The pandemic, she stressed, underscored the need for a system based on advance, binding commitments to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatments, rather than relying on emergency donations after crises emerge.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement provides for several mechanisms to address this challenge, including a targeted allocation of 20 percent of the real-time production of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for distribution by the WHO according to risk and need, with particular attention to developing and lower-income countries.

Albayat noted that completing the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex is essential to operationalising these arrangements, including mechanisms for allocating portions of production for donation and others for sale at affordable prices. The agreement also supports geographically distributed regional manufacturing through technology and know-how transfer, as well as a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL) to facilitate access to health products and address barriers to their storage, transportation and distribution.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Bandar al-Otaibi, Assistant Professor in the Department of International Affairs at Qatar University, told QNA that the ninth round of meetings of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) on the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement had made important technical and procedural progress, but failed to produce a decisive political breakthrough on the key outstanding issues.

He said the round marked progress toward a binding benefit-sharing framework and clearer roles for stakeholders, reflecting a shift from broad principles to concrete commitments. However, the lack of agreement on access to biological materials and pathogen genomic sequence information showed that fundamental differences remained unresolved.

The international community, he noted, is closer to agreement on the overall architecture of the system, but remains divided over how responsibilities and benefits should be shared.

Al-Otaibi said the divisions reflect the North-South divide exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Developing countries, as major sources of biological samples and materials, are seeking binding guarantees for equitable access to vaccines and treatments and for technology transfer, while developed countries and pharmaceutical companies are seeking rapid access to samples and data while safeguarding intellectual property rights.

He said a possible compromise would link rapid access to pathogen samples with clear commitments from manufacturers to allocate a share of their pandemic production to the WHO. While such an arrangement may not satisfy all parties, he said, it could provide a practical basis for political agreement.

Al-Otaibi identified the main challenges as the limited time available to resolve outstanding issues, pressure from the pharmaceutical industry, the US withdrawal from the WHO and concerns in some national parliaments over sovereignty.

He stressed that a successful outcome would demonstrate the ability of multilateralism to produce binding international rules and strengthen the WHO's role in coordinating responses to global health threats. Failure, by contrast, could delay completion of the agreement's implementation framework, undermine the organization's credibility and encourage bilateral arrangements that risk reproducing the inequalities exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.