MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has urged all parties to the US-Iran crisis to exercise restraint and avoid military confrontation, warning that the region cannot withstand further tensions and that any escalation on the ground would undermine mediation efforts aimed at securing peace, stability and security.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly media briefing Tuesday, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Dr Majed al-Ansari said Doha was in ongoing contact with both Washington and Tehran and was co-ordinating its mediation with Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries to support diplomatic initiatives and prevent further escalation.

Despite the challenges Qatar continued to face from the regional situation, he said, it remained committed to encouraging all sides to prioritise dialogue and settle their differences through negotiations rather than military action.

On the Strait of Hormuz, al-Ansari said freedom of navigation and the reopening of the strategic waterway were part of Qatar's mediation efforts, as restoring maritime traffic was necessary to create favourable conditions for a comprehensive agreement that would ensure peace and stability. He also called for a return to negotiations to address the security concerns of all parties.

He reaffirmed that protecting Qatar's sovereignty and national interests remained the cornerstone of its foreign policy, even as Doha intensified diplomatic contacts with the United States and Iran and pressed on with efforts to ease regional tensions. Qatar's positions and diplomatic initiatives, he stressed, were guided by its commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and promoting regional stability.

On the summoning of Qatar's chargé d'affaires in Tehran over the joint statement issued after the Qatari-German meeting, al-Ansari said the matter was being handled through proper diplomatic channels and direct communication with Iranian counterparts, noting that the necessary contacts had taken place over recent days.

He described Iran as an important regional power with which Qatar shares longstanding historical, commercial and cultural ties, as well as co-operation on various issues, adding that differences should be addressed through appropriate diplomatic engagement and stronger exchanges rather than hostility.

Protecting Qatar's sovereignty, he said, did not contradict its commitment to maintaining constructive relations with regional countries, and sustainable security could only be achieved through a comprehensive regional security framework that took into account the concerns and security challenges of all parties.

The region, he noted, had undergone profound changes since October 7, 2023, and their consequences continued to shape the current political and security landscape. He argued that addressing the root causes of instability, particularly the Palestinian issue, was essential to preventing the region from sliding into wider conflict.

On Gaza, al-Ansari reaffirmed Qatar's continued engagement with regional and international partners to implement the ceasefire agreement and advance efforts to end the conflict. Israel bore responsibility at the current stage for fulfilling its obligations under the agreement, he said, adding that international pressure was needed to ensure compliance with the commitments set out in its various phases, as Israel's continued actions in the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria raised serious questions about its commitment to peace efforts.

He also highlighted the worsening humanitarian conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza, including restrictions on aid, the spread of disease and the threat of famine. He described the situation as increasingly alarming, with civilians subjected to deliberate deprivation and what amounted to slow killing. Qatar, he stressed, would continue working with its partners to secure a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question that fulfils the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

On Libya, al-Ansari reaffirmed Qatar's support for the country's sovereignty and stability and the aspirations of its people. He condemned any attacks threatening Libya's security, warned against developments that could undermine its stability, and said Libya would remain an important subject in Qatar's bilateral discussions with its partners.

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escalation dialogue diplomatic initiatives negotiations