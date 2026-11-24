MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and the US explored ways to strengthen diplomatic co-ordination, mediation and peaceful conflict resolution during a session on regional and international affairs held as part of the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington.

The Qatari side was chaired by His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, while the US side was chaired by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Donald Blome.

They reviewed strategic co-operation between the two countries and prospects for further strengthening bilateral ties. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East, and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote regional security and stability.

The discussions covered several regional and international issues of mutual concern, including developments in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and Afghanistan, as well as the latest developments in Africa and Latin America. The two sides also discussed efforts to advance peaceful conflict resolution and promote stability.

The session further explored ways to strengthen co-ordination and joint efforts in mediation, peaceful dispute resolution and humanitarian action to address regional and international crises and advance efforts towards lasting peace.

Al-Khulaifi reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.

conflict resolution Mediation diplomatic efforts