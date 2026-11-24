MENAFN - Gulf Times) The narrow alleyways of old Doha, once the arteries of everyday life in the Qatari capital, will find a new lease of life with the official launch Tuesday of Skeek Al Doha by Qatar Tourism, an ambitious cultural tourism initiative that invites visitors to rediscover the city's rich heritage through its historic neighbourhoods.

The six-month initiative brings together five restored heritage landmarks along a dedicated walking route, offering an immersive journey through the capital's architectural, social, sporting and literary history.

Drawing its name from the traditional Arabic word for narrow alleyways, Skeek Al Doha seeks to rekindle the spirit of neighbourhoods where generations of Qataris lived, traded and forged enduring community bonds.

Rather than presenting heritage as a collection of static exhibits, the initiative seeks to bring history to life through storytelling, cultural experiences and the collective memories of local communities.

The route connects Fereej Al Asmakh, Bayt Al Zaman, the Founder's House, Doha Stadium and Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya, with each landmark offering a distinctive window into Qatar's past.

While Fereej Al Asmakh celebrates traditional neighbourhood life and social customs, Bayt Al Zaman explores architectural heritage, commerce and family memories. The Founder's House offers insights into Qatar's historical roots and national identity, while Doha Stadium traces the evolution of football in the country. Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya showcases Qatar's rich literary heritage.

Running until mid-May 2027, the initiative will feature a calendar of cultural experiences spanning Qatar National Day, National Sport Day, Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, alongside family-oriented activities and traditional handicrafts.

Beyond heritage preservation, Skeek Al Doha holds considerable potential to stimulate economic activity in the historic heart of the capital, creating opportunities for local businesses, restaurants, cafés and traditional markets.

Tourism expert Ayman al-Qudwa told Qatar News Agency that the initiative could encourage longer visitor stays, increase tourism spending and contribute to establishing central Doha as a year-round destination.

The project also complements the broader objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting economic diversification, cultural preservation and engagement across generations.

For a capital whose spectacular skyline has become synonymous with modernity, Skeek Al Doha offers a compelling counterpoint: an invitation to slow down, wander through its historic quarters and discover the stories that lie beyond its gleaming towers.

In reconnecting the city with its roots, the initiative promises to make Doha's past not merely a place to visit, but an experience to inhabit.

Skeek Al Doha Qatar Tourism cultural tourism literary history