MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and the US have set out an ambitious agenda to deepen their strategic partnership, encompassing defence and security, economic investment, advanced technology, critical minerals and diplomatic co-operation, as the two countries prepare to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.

The eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington Monday, reaffirmed the enduring partnership under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and US President Donald Trump.

Attended by senior officials from both governments, the dialogue underscored a shared commitment to advancing global and regional priorities through diplomacy, while expanding economic, commercial and investment opportunities to enhance mutual prosperity.

Discussions on defence, security co-operation, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties will continue into early 2027.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Qatar's security, underscoring the importance of the defence partnership in strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that safe and unimpeded passage through the vital waterway was essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies and global economic stability.

The PM commended Trump's leadership in pursuing agreements to resolve regional conflicts and underscored the central role of US diplomatic engagement in creating the conditions for lasting peace.

He also congratulated the US on its successful co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

On behalf of Trump, Rubio expressed gratitude to HH the Amir and the Qatari government for Qatar's leadership as a global mediator and close partner in advancing peace, stability and security worldwide.

Global and regional co-operation

Rubio described the Qatar-US partnership as a model of peace through strength and a force for stability amid regional and global challenges.

Officials from both countries discussed shared policy priorities in Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Sahel, Rwanda, Somalia, Bolivia and Haiti.

The two countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to shaping a future grounded in peace, in which terrorism has no place.

Rubio expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support for Haiti, including its $30mn pledge to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force.

Economic affairs and investments

Qatar and the US highlighted their robust economic partnership, which continues to drive growth in both economies, create jobs and advance co-operation in energy and emerging technologies.

Building on the more than $240bn in economic deals announced during Trump's visit to Qatar in May 2025, the two sides discussed expanding opportunities for US companies in Qatar and promoting Qatari investment in the US, including through the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

Qatar underscored the importance of US partnerships in advancing its economic diversification, while Washington highlighted ongoing efforts to foster a welcoming investment climate through the US Investment

Accelerator and SelectUSA.

The US welcomed Qatar's signing of the Pax Silica Declaration and the growing bilateral co-operation in superintelligence, high-performance computing, trusted digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and other advanced technologies, as well as efforts to secure supply chains for energy and critical minerals.

Both sides emphasised their shared interest in promoting global energy abundance and resilience, including through the Golden Pass LNG project.

Qatar and the US also signed a Critical Minerals Framework to deepen collaboration and align national strategies for diversifying critical mineral supply chains and strengthening global supply chain resilience.

Defence and security co-operation

Qatar and the US pledged to further strengthen their longstanding defence and security partnership through defence sales, joint exercises and intelligence sharing, while pursuing new opportunities in critical minerals, regional sustainment and industrial co-operation.

Building on the September 2026 Qatar-US Military Consultative Commission, the two sides discussed ways to enhance Qatar's integrated air and missile defence capabilities to better protect its territory and critical infrastructure.

They reviewed progress under the $38bn Qatar-US Statement of Intent on defence co-operation and discussed potential investments in critical munitions and platforms that support interoperability between Qatari and US forces.

Both sides highlighted opportunities to strengthen Qatar's defence capabilities and expand US defence manufacturing through investments in missile defence and counter-unmanned aircraft capabilities.

Counterterrorism and law enforcement

Qatar and the US stressed the importance of joint efforts to combat terrorism, terrorist financing and transnational organised crime.

Both sides highlighted close inter-agency and law enforcement co-operation between Qatar's Ministry of Interior, Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), State Security Bureau and Public Prosecution Office, and the US departments of Homeland Security, Treasury, Justice and State.

They welcomed ongoing co-operation on international prisoner transfers and efforts to disrupt money laundering networks.

The two sides also reviewed joint efforts to counter ISIS, including through the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The two governments discussed expanding information sharing to strengthen customs and border security co-operation and explored ways to enhance their respective capacities to counter transnational threats.

Underscoring the close partnership between Qatar's Ministry of Interior and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), both sides welcomed new joint training, collaboration and investment at the FBI's Redstone Arsenal headquarters.

Education and culture

Qatar and the US underscored the strength of their enduring partnership in education, culture and sport, recognising the value of their decades-long educational ties and Qatar's role in strengthening the presence of leading US academic institutions in the region, particularly through Education City.

Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding partnerships between US higher education institutions, Qatari universities and the private sector to drive research, innovation and workforce development for the benefit of both countries and future generations.

strategic partnership advanced technology economic investment critical minerals