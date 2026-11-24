Gaza: 1,690 Killed, 6,120 Injured In Israeli Ceasefire Violations
Gaza: Israeli forces have committed 6,405 ceasefire violations in Gaza over 410 days, killing 1,690 Palestinians, injuring 6,120 and arresting 223, the Gaza Government Media Office said.
It said Tuesday Israel had allowed only 80,937 of the 246,000 agreed aid trucks into Gaza, while 15,794 people crossed Rafah out of the agreed 43,200. Another 91 travelers were prevented from leaving.
The office urged the international community and UN to press Israel to end the violations, fully implement the agreement, open crossings regularly and allow the agreed aid deliveries.
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