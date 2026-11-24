MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Lima: President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani met in Lima, Peru, with several leaders of the Olympic movement from South America and the Caribbean region.

The meeting brought together Olympic leaders from Peru, Antigua and Barbuda, Colombia, and Ecuador.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on ways to enhance cooperation between the OCA and the National Olympic Committees in South America and the Caribbean. The discussion also focused on expanding areas of partnership and the exchange of expertise, with the aim of supporting athletes, developing the Olympic movement, and strengthening solidarity among its constituent organizations.