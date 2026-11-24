MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Qatar's national snooker players Ali Al Obaidli and Muhanna Al Obaidli continued their campaign at the second edition of the 2026 Snooker World Cup, currently underway in Oman.

Ali Al Obaidli secured his place in the last 16 after producing a perfect record in the group stage, winning all three of his matches by an identical 3-0 scoreline. He opened his campaign with a victory over Oman's Haitham Al Mahr, before defeating Bangladesh's Asif Imran in his second match and Iraq's Firas Kamel Shab in his third.

Meanwhile, Muhanna Al Obaidli advanced to the second qualifying round for a place in the last 16 after recording two victories in the group stage, both by a 3-1 scoreline. He defeated India's Ketan Chawla in his opening match before overcoming Oman's Hussein Al Lawati in his second encounter.

The tournament features an elite field of world champions and leading international snooker players. The individual competition is taking place from November 23 to 26, followed by the team event from November 27 to 29, with a packed schedule of matches bringing together some of the sport's top players from around the world.