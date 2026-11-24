MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Houthi group's attack on one of the towers of the Financial Center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, considering it a shameful act of aggression, an unacceptable disregard for civilian lives, a flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty, and a clear breach of the rules of international law.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's unequivocal rejection of attacks on civilian objects and civilians, and affirmed the need for an immediate halt to these irresponsible acts.

The Ministry also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures the Kingdom takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests. It affirmed that Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.