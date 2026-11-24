MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday in Ottawa with HE Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the first Strategic Dialogue between the two countries.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and cement them, particularly by expanding trade and investment opportunities. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Canada across various fields, in a manner that serves the shared aspirations of both countries and their peoples.