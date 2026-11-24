MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The State of Qatar and the United States of America have signed an agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster cooperation in artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and rare earth elements.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue, convened in Washington and co-chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Secretary of State of the United States of America Marco Rubio.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, and HE United States Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, co-signed an artificial intelligence acceleration partnership agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the United States of America at the headquarters of the US Department of Commerce.

A statement by Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Tuesday that the agreement aims to reinforce cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors and digital infrastructure, facilitate access to cutting-edge technology, and encourage reciprocal investments and partnerships between private-sector institutions, thereby supporting innovation and the two nations' economic and technological competitiveness.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs also signed an MOU on securing supplies of critical minerals and rare earth elements in the mining and processing sectors. The signing took place on the sidelines of the dialogue's economic session on trade and investment, which he co-chaired with HE US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jacob Helberg.

The MOU aims to secure and diversify critical minerals and rare earth elements supply chains, while augmenting joint investments in mining, processing and related industries, thereby strengthening economic security and supply chain resilience.

The signing of both the agreement and the MOU is intended to enhance the long-standing cooperation between the two countries, particularly under the Pax Silica initiative. It also reflects the priority the State of Qatar gives to deepening cooperation with the United States of America in strategic and future-oriented sectors, as a reliable friend and strategic partner.

In addition, the pact and the MOU stand as a testament to the close economic, commercial and investment ties between the two countries, giving fresh momentum to their enduring strategic partnership and unlocking broader prospects for cooperation and investment, ultimately fostering mutual interests and supporting economic security, innovation and sustainable growth.