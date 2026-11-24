MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister underscored the necessity of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandeb. The two discussed the need to end the war in Sudan, while Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of a humanitarian truce, durable peace, and transition to a civilian government. They also discussed the importance of Hizballah's disarmament in Lebanon under the Trilateral Framework and a shared commitment to regional security and stability.