MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the conclusion of the latest round of political reconciliation talks between Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly, led by Dr. Dinorah Figuera, and the interim government. This Venezuelan-led process continues to advance the institutional reforms and political freedoms necessary for free, fair, and credible elections following Operation Absolute Resolve.

The dialogue continues the progress to rebuild an independent Supreme Court. The application period for the Supreme Court's 32 new judges closed November 18 with over 1,300 applicants for these magistrate and other judiciary leadership positions. The delegations also announced efforts to reform repressive laws, including reform of the Organized Crime and Terrorist Financing Law by the end of this year. They agreed to conduct a consultation with all political organizations on reforming the Law on Political Parties, focusing on party status, registration updates and revalidation, and the creation of an ombudsman's office to safeguard political participation. The two sides also agreed to update and regularize specific broadcast media organizations' concessions.

We encourage both sides to continue implementing their commitments, ensuring the participation of all political actors, and advancing toward credible elections. We reiterate our call for the immediate release of all political prisoners.

The Trump Administration remains committed to supporting this Venezuelan-led process as part of President Trump and Secretary Rubio's three-phase plan for stabilization, economic recovery, and political reconciliation leading to a peaceful democratic transition and an enduring republic.