MENAFN - Saving Advice) Quick Read

InnovAge agreed to a $36 million civil settlement involving allegations of delayed medical care for seniors enrolled in PACE. Authorities identified thousands of allegedly delayed specialist appointments, including referrals involving potentially serious medical conditions. InnovAge denies the allegations, and the settlement does not constitute a determination of liability. Seniors enrolled in PACE have rights to medically necessary care and can pursue grievances or appeals when problems arise.

For seniors waiting to see a cancer specialist, cardiologist, or surgeon, a delayed appointment can mean much more than an inconvenience. Yet federal and state authorities allege that one major senior healthcare provider repeatedly failed to arrange necessary specialist appointments, leaving some patients waiting more than a year.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on November 23, 2026, that InnovAge Holding Corporation had agreed to a $36 million settlement involving alleged failures to deliver timely healthcare to older adults. The agreement involves California, three other states, and the federal government.

The case raises important questions for families relying on government-funded programs to help older relatives receive comprehensive medical care while remaining in their homes.

Some Seniors Allegedly Waited More Than a Year for Care

The U.S. Department of Justice's November 17 announcement details alleged failures involving InnovAge's operations between May 2016 and October 2022. Authorities say the company's specialist networks were insufficient and that thousands of appointments were not arranged promptly. Patients needing cancer care, heart treatment, neurological services, and surgery were among those potentially affected. Government investigators also pointed to internal audits and concerns raised by physicians about recurring delays. Some outstanding medical orders reportedly remained unresolved for longer than a year.

What Is PACE, and Why Do Seniors Rely on It?

The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) helps eligible older adults receive comprehensive healthcare and supportive services without necessarily moving into a nursing home. Generally, participants must be at least 55, live within a participating organization's service area, and require a nursing home level of care while being able to live safely in the community with assistance. Covered services can include physician visits, prescription medications, rehabilitation, transportation, and home healthcare. Participating organizations receive predetermined monthly government payments and assume responsibility for coordinating necessary care. For families concerned about the expense of institutional long-term care, PACE can provide an important alternative.

Where the $36 Million Settlement Money Is Going

Approximately $25.7 million of the settlement is allocated to the federal government, with another $10.3 million divided among California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Virginia. California expects to recover approximately $1.8 million through the agreement. The litigation originated with whistleblower complaints filed by two former InnovAge employees, Monita Poudyal and Karen Lapcewich, under federal and state false claims laws. Federal authorities identified approximately $4.5 million as the whistleblower share of the federal recovery. The settlement should not be interpreted as an announcement that individual PACE participants will automatically receive compensation.

InnovAge Denies the Allegations

In a November 18 statement, InnovAge confirmed that it had resolved the longstanding legal dispute while denying the underlying allegations. The company said its total payments were approximately $37 million, while government announcements identified the principal settlement amount as $36 million. CEO Patrick Blair acknowledged the seriousness of the issues raised and described investments in clinical services, compliance, electronic medical records, and systems for tracking specialist referrals. As of September 30, 2026, InnovAge reported serving approximately 8,420 participants across 20 centers in six states. The civil settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing or a judicial finding of liability.

Delayed Medical Care Can Become a Financial Problem

An appointment postponed for several months can have consequences that extend beyond the original medical condition. A senior whose mobility deteriorates while awaiting treatment may eventually require additional help at home, transportation assistance, or more intensive medical services. Family members might also have to reduce their working hours or spend money arranging additional caregiving support. These are potential financial consequences of delayed treatment, not documented individual losses established by the InnovAge settlement. Keeping track of unresolved medical referrals can help families identify problems before additional care needs become overwhelming.

What Seniors Can Do When Their PACE Care Is Delayed

Start by contacting your PACE organization's interdisciplinary care team and requesting an update on the outstanding appointment or treatment. Keep a record of referral dates, conversations, written responses, and any changes in your medical condition. Federal PACE participant rights regulations establish protections involving access to care, grievances, and appeals. If your concerns remain unresolved, contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE or your state's PACE administering agency for assistance navigating the appropriate complaint process. Urgent medical concerns should receive immediate attention rather than waiting for an administrative dispute to be resolved.

Families Shouldn't Have to Chase Necessary Healthcare

PACE offers an important option for older adults who need substantial medical support but want to remain in their communities. However, the InnovAge settlement illustrates the importance of accountability when government-funded providers are responsible for coordinating that care. Families should maintain appointment records, follow up on outstanding referrals, and understand their options when necessary services are delayed. Having a trusted caregiver or patient advocate involved can also help seniors navigate complicated healthcare arrangements.

Have you or an older family member experienced a lengthy delay in receiving specialist care through a Medicare-funded program?

Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

Like This Article? Share It With A Colleague.

Link copied!