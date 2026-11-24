(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have the right to request an expedited, independent review when they believe their covered recovery care is ending too soon. A June 2026 federal report found that 95% of appealed prior authorization denials for skilled nursing facility admission were overturned, yet only 18% of denials were challenged. Appeal deadlines are strict, and missing one could leave you responsible for additional medical expenses. Your doctor and family members can help strengthen your case. Most people in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans who receive a notice terminating their post-acute (recovery) care simply accept it. That is exactly the wrong strategy researchers, doctors, and insurance brokers tell SavingAdvice. MA plans differ from traditional Medicare in several ways, including offering dental and vision coverage often with $0 premiums. However, those same plans require something Original Medicare rarely calls for – prior authorization. What is Prior Authorization? Prior authorization means your doctor must submit a care plan for your treatment to the insurance company for approval. The insurance company is not making a medical decision. It is making a decision on whether or not it will pay for the treatment. MA plans also make decisions on your length of recovery in skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, and long-term care hospitals. As a result, MA insurers may determine that your recovery should be shorter than your doctor has ordered. Increasingly, MA plans rely on predictive algorithms to inform their decisions. Gaining Empowerment Getting a notice from your MA plan that it is terminating payment of your care can be intimidating. The notification gives you a minimum of two days to act. That means you have only three options: come up with the money to continue care, go home, or appeal the decision. And, even though most appeals are successful, most patients never file them. “If you're in a Medicare Advantage plan, you want to be empowered. Understand what your medical conditions are, understand what your options are,” Dr. Mamata Majmundar tells SavingAdvice. She is a dual board-certified family physician, with experience both as clinician and a health plan director “Once you're in a plan, it's extremely important to understand your rights when it comes to how to appeal your authorizations,” Michael Boshardy, founder of The Pocket Protector, tells SavingAdvice.“A lot of times, people will get something, and they'll just assume that that's it, and they can't do anything else. But there are a lot of solutions.” If your MA plan determines your care should be ended, you should begin asking questions, according to Majmundar. “You should ask, 'What are the alternative options? How can we get to a yes? Is there an appeal process? What are the next steps in the process?',” she says.“If the person you speak to is not able to answer that, you should feel empowered, and it's your right to say, 'who's the next person that I should speak with?'” High Appeal Success Rates The success of patients appealing MA termination of services decisions is remarkably high, according to data from the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS OIG and health policy research firm KF. This chart shows denial rates, appeals, and overturn rates:

Post-Acute Care Setting Initial Denial Rate Share of Denials Appealed Overturn Rate Upon Appeal Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) 12% (up to 23% at some plans) 18% 95% (97% for naviHealth denials) Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility (IRF) 54% 31% 43% (ranged from 14% to 86% by plan) Long-Term Care Hospital (LTCH) 65% 36% 36%

: Figures for the above data come from two HHS OIG reports (

You have the right to an expedited review of any MA attempt to end your treatment early, whether you are recovering in a hospital, skilled nursing facility, inpatient recovery facility, hospice facility, comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facility, or being cared for through home health. That review will be handled by an independent Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO).

In hospitals, the termination of coverage is titled“An Important Message from Medicare.” In skilled nursing facilities and other recovery care, the termination is titled“Notice of Medicare Provider Non-Coverage.” These notifications must be delivered to you in writing.

Both termination notices will list the BFCC-QIO with contact information.

If you are being treated as an inpatient in a hospital, you must contact the BFCC-QIO by midnight of the day you are scheduled to be discharged. If your recovery is taking place in a skilled nursing facility, a rehabilitation center, home health, or other facility, you must contact the BFCC-QIO by noon the day before coverage is scheduled to end.

You need to gather information to support your appeal immediately after contacting the BFCC-QIO, according to the Center for Medicare Advocacy. That means leaning on your doctor and his/her staff. Ask the physician who ordered your care to:

Explain to the medical director of the facility administering your care why your treatment continues to be medically necessary. Submit a written explanation to the BFCC-QIO of why you continue to need daily skilled medical care. Be available to answer questions from the BFCC-QIO via telephone.

Additional measures include requesting your medical records from the facility administering your care. Once you have the records, they should be turned over to your doctor to help him/her advocate for you.

The facilities are required by law to furnish your medical information. However, some states allow them to charge a fee for copying services.

A decision is supposed to come within 72 hours of your appeal. However, that often happens within 24 hours.

The BFCC-QIO will review your medical records and the reason your coverage is being terminated. Any supporting material submitted by your doctor will also be reviewed. That is why you need to ask the physician who ordered your care to gather the information detailed above.

If you file your appeal on time, you should be able to receive care without penalty while a decision is pending. If you win your appeal, you will continue to receive care without charge; although, you will be charged for your care if your initial appeal is denied.

You have the right to further appeals if you disagree with the BFCC-QIO's decision. You file your second appeal, called an Expedited Reconsideration, using a phone number included in the written denial decision. This number will connect you to another Qualified Independent Contractor (QIC).

Your second appeal must be made by noon the day after getting your BFCC-QIO denial.

Your third appeal option is through an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) review. This is the most time-consuming appeal. You have 60 days after the QIC's denial to file for a hearing. The ALJ is supposed to issue a decision within 90 days of receiving your request. However, the process often lasts longer.

An ALJ hearing functions like courtroom proceedings. You can be represented by an attorney or advocate for yourself. Documentation can be submitted, and witnesses called. However, they are less formal than court cases. The hearings can be conducted in person, by video, or by telephone.

Most people battling an MA decision to terminate recovery treatment rely on their doctor and family for help. However, there are other organizations that may provide support, such as:

The National Long-Term Care Ombudsman Resource Center The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care Medicare Fast Appeals State Health Insurance Assistance Program Center for Medicare Advocacy

This article was written with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations, and The Silver Century Foundation.

Max Erkiletian

Max K. Erkiletian is a seasoned journalist and analytical reporter with nearly 40 years of experience. He has been nominated for several honors and was part of a team that won the Missouri Press Association's Community Service Award.

His experience has included covering a wide range of topics, from crime reporting to politics and music. His interview subjects have included U.S. Senators, such as Tom Eagleton; economists, such as Arthur Laffer; former Fed Chair Paul Volcker; and musicians, such as Muddy Waters and B. B. King.

Today, he focuses on personal finance, consumer protection, economic shifts, and investment trends. His reporting aims to make complex issues understood and show how events impact consumers' wallets.

Like This Article? Share It With A Colleague.

Link copied!