(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read Spending an additional $1,000 a month to live near family could cost you $120,000 over a decade, before accounting for inflation or lost investment growth. Reduced travel expenses and assistance from relatives could offset some relocation costs, but family caregiving should never be assumed or treated as guaranteed. Moving could affect Medicare coverage, prescription costs, property tax exemptions, and access to affordable healthcare. Testing out a new community through a temporary rental and creating a realistic retirement budget can help you avoid an expensive relocation mistake. You spent decades paying off your mortgage, building your retirement savings, and establishing a life in a community you love. Financially, you're in a good place. But every time you say goodbye to your grandchildren after a holiday visit, you wonder whether your money would be better spent living closer to them. It's a difficult question, particularly when your children live somewhere you wouldn't have considered retiring otherwise. A more expensive home, higher property taxes, and increased everyday expenses could fundamentally change your retirement budget. Then again, there are benefits to being near family that no retirement calculator can adequately measure. How do you decide whether living near family is worth the higher cost of living? The Price of Being Closer to Your Children Housing is probably going to be your biggest financial hurdle. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that housing accounted for 33.4% of average American household spending in 2024, making it the largest expenditure category. For someone who has spent years enjoying a mortgage-free retirement, moving into a more expensive housing market could dramatically change that equation. Selling a $300,000 home and purchasing a $450,000 property near your children means finding another $150,000, even before factoring in transaction costs. Taking that money from retirement investments leaves fewer liquid assets available for emergencies, medical expenses, and future income. And that's assuming you don't take on another mortgage. Obtain actual homeowners insurance quotes, investigate property taxes, and review potential homeowners association fees before falling in love with a particular neighborhood. A house you can afford to purchase isn't necessarily one you can afford to maintain throughout retirement. What an Extra $1,000 a Month Really Means Suppose a retired couple currently spends $3,500 a month, excluding trips to visit their children. Relocating would increase their regular household expenses to $4,500. At first glance, the additional $1,000 might seem manageable. Over 20 years, however, that difference amounts to $240,000 if expenses remain unchanged. But what about the expenses the couple would no longer have? Assume they currently spend $4,800 annually traveling to see their family, and moving would reduce that expense to $800. Their actual financial comparison might look something like this:

Expense Staying Put Moving Near Family Annual household expenses $42,000 $54,000 Annual family travel expenses $4,800 $800 Total annual expenses $46,800 $54,800 Additional annual cost - $8,000 Additional cost over 10 years - $80,000 Additional cost over 20 years - $160,000

These hypothetical figures exclude moving expenses, inflation, taxes on additional retirement withdrawals, and potential investment growth. Nevertheless, they demonstrate why comparing housing expenses alone can produce a misleading picture.

Family Support Has Financial Value, Too

A daughter who drives you to a doctor's appointment or a son who helps maintain your home may not think much of the favor. As you get older, though, that assistance could become increasingly valuable.

Transportation services, grocery delivery, housekeeping, and paid home care can all introduce expenses that weren't part of your original retirement plan. Furthermore, Medicare generally doesn't cover long-term custodial care, including ongoing assistance with everyday personal activities.

Having trustworthy family members nearby could provide practical support when you need it most.

There's an important distinction, however, between occasional assistance and becoming dependent on an unpaid family caregiver. Your children have their own financial obligations, careers, and health concerns. Build a retirement budget that allows you to pay for necessary assistance if family members become unavailable.

Loneliness Deserves a Place in Your Retirement Budget

Being financially comfortable doesn't necessarily mean you're happy.

Perhaps your closest friends have moved away, your spouse has passed away, or you no longer feel comfortable driving long distances. The community that once offered everything you needed may feel considerably different at 75 than it did at 55.

Research highlighted by the National Institute on Aging associates loneliness and social isolation with increased risks of heart disease, depression, and cognitive decline. That makes meaningful social connections an important consideration when planning for healthy aging, not merely a luxury to enjoy if the budget allows.

Still, geographic proximity isn't the same as emotional closeness. Living ten minutes from your grandchildren doesn't guarantee you'll see them every day. Look for a community where you can establish friendships, pursue hobbies, volunteer, and develop a satisfying routine of your own.

Your Children Might Not Stay There Forever

One of the most overlooked risks of living near family is that your relatives may eventually move themselves. Your son could receive a job offer across the country. Your daughter might need a larger house in a different school district. Circumstances change, and younger families often have less geographic stability than retirees.

Selling your home again could involve thousands of dollars in additional transaction and relocation expenses.

Before committing to a property, ask yourself a difficult question: Would I still enjoy living here if my children moved away? If the answer is no, renting may be a more sensible initial decision.

A Different ZIP Code Could Change Your Medicare Coverage

Don't assume your healthcare arrangements will follow you to your new address. Medicare Advantage and standalone Medicare prescription drug plans have geographic service areas. Moving outside your current plan's service area generally triggers a Special Enrollment Period, allowing you to make certain coverage changes.

If you notify your plan before moving, that enrollment window generally begins the month before your relocation and continues for two full months afterward.

Before deciding where to live, investigate:

Whether your preferred doctors and specialists are available. Which hospitals participate in available insurance networks. How much your regular prescriptions will cost. What premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses you could face. Whether suitable rehabilitation and long-term care facilities are nearby.

You can compare available Medicare plans using the official Medicare Plan Finder. Healthcare access becomes harder to compromise on as you age. Make it part of your housing search from the beginning.

You Could Lose Valuable Property Tax Breaks

Retirees who have lived in the same home for decades sometimes benefit from property tax exemptions, assessment limitations, or other programs that help keep ownership affordable. Those protections may not transfer to another property or state.

Even if you're moving somewhere with no state personal income tax, higher property taxes, homeowners insurance, or sales taxes could outweigh the expected savings. A community's reputation as a retirement-friendly destination doesn't tell you how much living there will actually cost.

Contact the destination's local tax assessor and state revenue department for eligibility information. Ask specifically about senior exemptions, income restrictions, residency requirements, and how purchasing a new property could affect its assessed value. Compare your complete after-tax retirement budget rather than focusing on a single advertised tax advantage.

Have the Awkward Family Conversation Before You Move

Your daughter might be thrilled that you're moving nearby because she'll finally have someone to help with school pickups. Meanwhile, you might be looking forward to leisurely mornings, occasional family dinners, and having someone available if you need medical assistance. Neither expectation is unreasonable. But they're considerably different.

Talk openly about childcare, transportation, caregiving, financial assistance, and how frequently everyone expects to spend time together. If you're considering moving into a multigenerational household, discuss how housing expenses and maintenance responsibilities will be divided. These conversations may feel uncomfortable now. They're likely to be much more uncomfortable after you've sold your home and spent a significant portion of your savings relocating.

You Don't Necessarily Have to Live Across the Street

Moving within a reasonable driving distance of your children could accomplish much of what you're hoping for without requiring you to pay their neighborhood's housing prices. A community 30 or 45 minutes away might offer more affordable housing, lower ownership expenses, and better retirement amenities.

Another option is spending several weeks or months in a temporary rental near your relatives before making a permanent move. Experience an ordinary Tuesday there, not just Christmas morning or a grandchild's birthday.

Visit grocery stores, investigate transportation services, and see how frequently your family actually gets together. You may discover that a smaller financial commitment provides nearly everything you wanted from the relocation.

Can Your Retirement Survive the Move If Something Goes Wrong?

Before signing real estate paperwork, put your proposed retirement budget through a few uncomfortable scenarios.

Could you still afford the new home if your spouse passed away and your household income declined? What if property insurance increased substantially, your investments experienced a prolonged downturn, or you needed paid assistance at home?

Make sure you account for the one-time cost of moving, the amount of retirement savings tied up in your new property, and the emergency reserves you'll have afterward.

A financial planner can help evaluate whether the additional withdrawals are sustainable. You don't necessarily need to abandon the move if the numbers look unfavorable. Downsizing, choosing a different neighborhood, or delaying the relocation could make it financially feasible. The goal is to enjoy being near your family without constantly worrying about how much longer your money will last.

Some Things Are Worth Spending Your Retirement Savings On

Retirement savings exist to support the life you want to live, not simply to produce the largest possible account balance when you die. For some retirees, spending more to attend grandchildren's soccer games, share Sunday dinners, and be present for everyday milestones is entirely worthwhile.

For others, maintaining financial independence and visiting family regularly offers a better balance.

There's no universal dollar amount that makes living near family worth the higher cost of living. What matters is whether the decision enriches your life without compromising your ability to support yourself as you grow older.

Would you give up a paid-off home or spend an additional $1,000 a month to live closer to your children and grandchildren? Where would you draw the financial line?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

Like This Article? Share It With A Colleague.

Link copied!