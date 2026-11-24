MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 15th China Sichuan (Pengzhou) Vegetable Fair

PENGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 15th China Sichuan (Pengzhou) Vegetable Fair opened on November 24 in Pengzhou, Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Pengzhou, a major agricultural hub hailed as the "Vegetable Capital of Western China", is showcasing through this international platform how Chinese agriculture is shifting from traditional farming into a more digitalized, intelligent, and brand-driven industry, offering an important window into China's rural revitalization efforts and agricultural technological advances.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Seeds are often considered the "chips" of agriculture. During this year's fair, the "Southwest Branch of the National Vegetable Improvement Center" was officially inaugurated, alongside the release of quality requirements for such national geographical indication products as Pengzhou lettuce and garlic scapes. These developments mark that Pengzhou, by bringing in national scientific research capacity, has taken the initiative in innovating the seed industry. From intelligent sensor monitoring in digital seedling factories to soilless cultivation in Venlo greenhouses; from a full-chain digital platform of "field data collection, cloud-based decision-making, and terminal operations" to automated demonstrations of smart agricultural machinery, big data and IoT technologies have been deeply integrated into every stage of production. The introduction of digital equipment has boosted seedling production efficiency by around 30% and lowered costs by approximately 20%. It has also enabled traditional smallholder farmers to share in the benefits of modernization through on-demand agricultural services, offering a replicable "Chinese approach" to integrating small farms into modern industrial chains.

Pengzhou is also working to build an open, win-win network of global connections through closer industrial collaboration. The city has 820,000 mu (around 54,666.7 hectares) of vegetable-growing land and an annual output of 2.35 million tons, supplying 40% of Chengdu's fruit and vegetable needs. Going beyond the traditional exhibition format, this year's fair focuses on deeper integration across the industrial chain, bringing together representatives from 161 major vegetable-producing counties across China for targeted matchmaking in mechanization, cold-chain logistics, processing, and brand development. International agricultural leaders including BASF, Bayer, and Syngenta have been invited to exhibit at the 12th Chengdu Seed Industry Fair, underscoring China's commitment to opening its agricultural market. Through agricultural finance matchmaking and direct links between producers and buyers, Pengzhou is breaking down regional barriers and building an efficient, interconnected network spanning production, distribution, and consumption, helping stabilize and optimize global agricultural supply chains.

In Pengzhou, vegetables are more than food ingredients; they are part of a lifestyle. The fair has created innovative "Vegetable Lifestyle" scenarios to bring agriculture, culture, tourism, and commerce closer together. The "Hundred-Vegetable Feast" celebrates the natural flavors of ingredients through Sichuan cuisine, while the "Vegetable Flavors and Finds" market showcases food trends from around the world. A special "Farmers Take the Mic" session gives ordinary growers a stage to share their stories of rural life. From family activities at a petting zoo to trendy pop-up stores in commercial districts, Pengzhou is using an approach that draws visitors through the fair and channels them into local shopping blocks, turning exhibition traffic into consumer activity across the city. This points to a broader vision of harmonious coexistence between people and nature and closer integration between urban and rural development.

From breakthroughs in a single seed to a more abundant vegetable basket and further to the promotion of a new way of life, Pengzhou is forging ahead with an approach centered on technology-driven growth, industrial collaboration, and green development. The city is stepping up efforts to establish a vegetable seed innovation center in southern China and an international agricultural products processing industrial park. The fair will run through November 28.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Lyu, Tel: 86-10-63074558