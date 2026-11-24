MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian digital asset finance companyhas announced the appointment ofas a Strategic Advisor. With more than 40 years of financial services leadership experience, Swanson will support the company's next phase of growth as it expands its institutional lending capabilities.

To learn more about how Vield is bridging traditional finance and digital assets through its innovative lending infrastructure, visit .

Swanson is an established financial services executive who founded ClearView Wealth in its current form and served as its Managing Director, helping to build the ASX-listed business into a prominent insurance and wealth management group. His distinguished career also includes senior leadership roles across major life insurance businesses, including CommInsure, Sovereign, and Colonial, with extensive experience spanning Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Driving the Evolution of Digital Asset Finance

Swanson joins Vield as the business continues its strategic evolution from a direct Bitcoin-backed lender to a comprehensive Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) provider. This transition enables financial institutions, fintechs, and digital asset platforms to seamlessly offer lending products using Vield's robust infrastructure. This shift aligns with changing borrowing habits, as a 2026 CQ report shows crypto holders are increasingly using digital asset-backed loans to access liquidity without selling their positions. Industry data shows this demand, with crypto-backed loan volumes reaching $67.4 billion in Q1 2026-a nearly 50% year-on-year increase.

“Simon's four decades of leadership arrive precisely as Vield scales its Lending-as-a-Service infrastructure. His expertise will accelerate our bridge between traditional finance and digital assets,” said Johnny Phan, Co-Founder and CEO of Vield.

“The future of finance lies in the seamless integration of digital assets and institutional lending. Vield has built the infrastructure to make this happen, and I look forward to helping them scale,” said Simon Swanson, Advisor to Vield.

About Vield

Vield is an Australian digital asset finance company providing Bitcoin-backed lending and Lending-as-a-Service infrastructure.

Vield enables individuals and businesses to unlock liquidity against Bitcoin without divesting their holdings, while its Lending-as-a-Service platform empowers third-party organisations to deliver lending products using Vield's technology, credit and operational infrastructure.

Media Contact

Chantra Hang

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