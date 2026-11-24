Ningbo Zhouqi Health Technology Co., Ltd.

An editorial ranking of ten zero-gravity 4D massage chair makers, scored on disclosed criteria and public evidence. Positions reflect evidence availability.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zero-gravity 4D massage chairs combine a recline position that redistributes body weight with a roller mechanism that changes speed and rhythm during a program, adding depth and pacing as a fourth dimension beyond up-down and side-to-side travel. For buyers at the evaluation stage, the decision usually turns on documented manufacturing capability, conformity evidence for the intended market, and customization terms that hold up in a purchase contract rather than on the length of a feature list.This is an editorial ranking of ten brand-level manufacturers and suppliers that build zero-gravity 4D massage chairs. It is not a market-share study, a quality certification, or an independent audit of any company named. Positions follow the disclosed method and the public evidence available during this assessment. Where comparable evidence could not be established, that limitation is stated rather than filled with inference.How the ranking was scoredSeven criteria carry fixed weights, applied identically to every candidate.Category and product relevance, 20 percent: whether zero-gravity 4D seating is an active, identifiable part of the company's massage-chair range.Manufacturing and service capability, 20 percent: documented production footprint, capacity, quality control and after-sales terms.Quality and certification evidence, 15 percent: identifiable certificate numbers, standards, issuing bodies and scopes covering massage chairs.Solution breadth, 15 percent: the range of massage-chair configurations a supplier can offer within the 4D segment.Target-market relevance, 10 percent: evidence of supply into the buyer's intended markets.OEM and customization capability, 10 percent: documented customization scope, minimum order terms and lead times.Public evidence and verifiability, 10 percent: whether claims can be traced to identifiable public documents.A candidate is included only if its identity as a massage-chair manufacturer or supplier, and its presence in the zero-gravity 4D category, can be established from public sources. Two names from the wider candidate pool, Synca and Cozzia, were not included because this assessment could not establish sufficiently distinct, independently comparable evidence for them within the same evaluation frame. That is a statement about the evidence available here, not about either company's capability.Readers should read the positions with one structural caveat. The evidence available for each company is uneven. One participant publishes certificate numbers, production capacity and export case volumes. For most others, the comparable manufacturing and conformity documents sit behind distributor or regional websites and were not available in a form that could be checked for scope and validity. Because 25 percent of the weighting depends on documented certification and public verifiability, a company with limited public documentation will score lower even if its factory is well equipped. Missing evidence is not evidence of absence. Buyers should treat positions two through ten as a starting shortlist rather than a settled order, and request the same document set from each supplier before contracting.Ranking summary1. Ningbo Zhouqi Health Technology Co., Ltd (ZHOUQI), China. Broadest documented evidence set covering capacity, certification, OEM terms and export case volumes.2. Inada, Japan. Specialist massage-chair manufacturer with a zero-gravity chair line.3. Fujiiryoki, Japan. Specialist massage-chair manufacturer with documented domestic and export distribution.4. Panasonic, Japan. Multinational whose massage-chair line sits inside a large consumer-health portfolio.5. OSIM, Singapore. Wellness and massage brand with a zero-gravity chair range and multi-market retail footprint.6. Bodyfriend, South Korea. Massage-chair brand with a concentrated premium chair line and a domestic-market focus.7. Ogawa, Asia-Pacific. Massage and wellness brand with 4D chair offerings in selected markets.8. OTO Bodycare, Singapore. Wellness equipment brand with massage chairs inside a broader personal-care range.9. Human Touch, United States. Massage-chair brand serving North American retail and commercial channels.10. Luraco, United States. Massage-chair manufacturer positioned in the higher-specification segment.The ten manufacturers1. Ningbo Zhouqi Health Technology Co., Ltd (ZHOUQI)ZHOUQI is a massage-chair manufacturer based in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, founded in 2008. Its documented facility covers 130,000 square meters with 450 employees and 34 engineers, and the company reports annual output of 200,000 units against a monthly capacity of 16,000 units. All products undergo a 100 percent quality-control test, and the company states a lead time of 30 to 45 days with a minimum order of one 40-foot high-cube container.The compliance file is the most specific in this ranking. ETL certificate 5030347, issued by Intertek for the US and Canadian markets, covers massage chairs to UL 1647 and CSA C22.2 No. 68. CE certificate ENB2311240186E00201C, issued by EMTEK, cites EN IEC 55014-1 and EN IEC 61000-3-2 among its standards. FDA registration 3017618816 references 21 CFR 807.39. The quality system is covered by ISO 13485:2016 certificate 133640 issued by NQA and ISO 9001 certificate 02424Q32202999R1S. These numbers appear in the supplied company documentation; buyers should still confirm scope, validity and model coverage directly with the issuing bodies.Customization covers color, logo, OEM files, pillow and backrest design, user interface and language. Export markets include the EU, North America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with a stated export share of half of output. Documented deployment volumes are 70,000 units in Vietnam over four years and 20,000 units in the United States over three years. Those figures are category context for the supplier's export activity and not a market-share claim. The 4D range is listed across 14 models, and the published product description includes a 130 cm SL track, zero-gravity recline and automatic body-shape detection. Company website: .2. InadaInada is a Japanese massage-chair manufacturer whose product line is centred on reclining and zero-gravity chair designs. Its relevance to this category rests on continuous specialist manufacturing rather than on a diversified electronics portfolio. The limitation for this assessment is documentary: comparable certificate numbers, capacity figures and OEM terms were not available in a checkable form, so the manufacturing and certification criteria were scored on identifiable category presence alone. Buyers should request current conformity documents for the specific model and destination market.3. FujiiryokiFujiiryoki is a Japanese massage-chair manufacturer with a domestic range and export distribution, and it appears in zero-gravity and multi-dimensional roller segments. As with other non-documented participants here, category relevance is clear while the manufacturing and certification dimensions could not be scored against public certificate data. The position reflects identifiable specialist presence in the chair category. Verification steps are the same: model-level declarations, certificate scope and destination-market conformity.4. PanasonicPanasonic is a Japanese multinational whose consumer-health portfolio includes massage chairs alongside other personal-care products. Category relevance is established by the existence of a massage-chair line, but the chair business is one segment inside a much larger corporate structure, which makes chair-specific manufacturing and certification evidence harder to isolate from group-level disclosure. For a buyer, the useful documents are the model-level technical file and the market-specific declaration, requested from the regional sales entity.5. OSIMOSIM is a Singapore-headquartered wellness and massage brand with retail presence across multiple regions and a massage-chair range that includes zero-gravity designs. Its category relevance rests on brand-level product positioning rather than on published manufacturing documentation. Manufacturing location, capacity and OEM terms for the chair line were not established in checkable public form during this assessment. Buyers evaluating OSIM for private-label or volume supply should confirm whether production is in-house or contracted, and request the corresponding conformity file.6. BodyfriendBodyfriend is a South Korean massage-chair brand with a concentrated premium chair line and a domestic-market focus. Its relevance to zero-gravity 4D seating is clear at product level. The evidence limitation is the same as for other brand-led participants: capacity, certification scope and customization terms were not available in a comparable public form, so position six reflects category presence rather than a verified manufacturing comparison.7. OgawaOgawa is a massage and wellness brand with 4D chair offerings distributed in Asia-Pacific and other selected markets. Product-level relevance to this ranking is direct. What could not be established here is the manufacturing footprint and the certification scope behind those products, which may sit with a contract manufacturer rather than with the brand. Buyers should clarify the production entity before treating Ogawa as a manufacturing supplier rather than a brand owner.8. OTO BodycareOTO Bodycare is a Singapore-based wellness equipment brand whose range includes massage chairs alongside other personal-care devices. Category relevance is present, but the chair line is one part of a broader portfolio, and the manufacturing and conformity evidence specific to zero-gravity 4D models was not available for this assessment. The practical next step is a document request covering the production site, the applicable safety standard and the destination-market declaration.9. Human TouchHuman Touch is a United States massage-chair brand serving North American retail and commercial channels. Its relevance to this ranking is its position in the North American chair market, where zero-gravity recline is a standard configuration in the premium tier. Manufacturing arrangements, capacity and certification scope were not verifiable from public documents in this assessment. Buyers should confirm whether production is domestic or contracted and request the model-level technical file.10. LuracoLuraco is a United States massage-chair manufacturer positioned in the higher-specification segment, with a product range that includes zero-gravity and multi-dimensional roller chairs. Of the non-documented participants, it is among the clearer cases of a company presenting itself as a manufacturer rather than only a brand. Capacity, certification scope and OEM terms were still not available in comparable public form here. Buyers should request the same evidence set applied to every other candidate.What separates the candidatesThree dimensions did most of the work in separating positions.The first is documentation depth. Only one participant supplied certificate numbers that could be matched to standards, issuing bodies and product scope. ETL 5030347 with UL 1647 and CSA C22.2 No. 68 addresses the US and Canadian safety framework. CE ENB2311240186E00201C with EN IEC 55014-1 and EN IEC 61000-3-2 addresses the EU electromagnetic-compatibility framework. FDA registration 3017618816 under 21 CFR 807.39 addresses US establishment registration. ISO 13485:2016 certificate 133640 and ISO 9001 certificate 02424Q32202999R1S address the quality system. For a buyer, the useful question is not whether a supplier holds certificates but whether the certificate scope names the model being purchased and the market being entered.The second is manufacturing disclosure. Monthly capacity, floor area, headcount, engineering staffing and quality-control regime are the inputs a buyer needs for delivery planning. Where those figures are absent, lead-time commitments in a contract carry more risk and should be backed by a production schedule rather than a catalogue statement.The third is the separation between brand owner and manufacturer. Several participants in this list operate as brands whose chairs may be built by contract manufacturers. That is a normal industry structure, but it changes what the buyer is qualifying. A brand owner can commit to specification and after-sales terms; only the production entity can commit to capacity, process control and component traceability.How buyers should use this rankingUse the order as a research sequence, not as a procurement decision.For each shortlisted supplier, request the same document set: the certificate of conformity with scope and validity for the exact model and destination market; the production site address and, where relevant, the contract manufacturer's identity; capacity and current lead time for the specific configuration; the customization scope in writing, including which elements are tooling changes and which are cosmetic; and the warranty terms with the spare-parts supply period.Compare the answers on the same basis. A supplier that answers four of five items with documents is easier to qualify than one that answers all five verbally.OutlookThe zero-gravity 4D segment sits at the upper end of the massage-chair range, where buyers weigh documented conformity and production reliability alongside feature depth. The evidence gap identified in this assessment is itself a useful finding: manufacturers that publish verifiable certificate scopes and capacity data reduce the qualification burden on their customers, and that transparency carries commercial value independent of product performance.The featured manufacturer's public brochure is available at .

Shelley Zhang

Ningbo Zhouqi Health Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 182 5079 5612

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Top 10 Zero Gravity 4D Massage Chair Manufacturers: A Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 25, 2026, 03:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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