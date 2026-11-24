MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Before setting aside hundreds of dollars to have your taxes professionally prepared next year, check whether you qualify for free assistance. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced $58 million in grant funding for two programs that help Americans prepare and file their federal income tax returns at no cost.

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For retirees navigating Social Security income, pension payments, and retirement account withdrawals, these services could provide meaningful financial relief during the 2027 filing season.

IRS Awards $58 Million to Free Tax Preparation Programs

In a November 18 announcement, the IRS confirmed that 331 applicants received funding through two established tax assistance programs.

The funding breaks down as follows:

Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE): $12 million awarded to 49 recipients. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA): $46 million awarded to 282 recipients.

The agency received 474 grant applications for the upcoming filing season. During the 2026 filing season, the two programs helped prepare more than 2.9 million tax returns nationwide.

The grants support organizations that deliver local tax assistance, rather than providing direct financial payments to individual taxpayers.

Americans 60 and Older Could Qualify for Free Tax Preparation

Established in 1978, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program focuses on helping older taxpayers navigate federal income tax requirements. Its volunteers receive training in retirement-related tax issues, making the service particularly useful for people receiving pensions and other retirement income.

A retiree collecting Social Security while taking distributions from a traditional IRA, for example, may have questions about taxable income that weren't an issue during their working years. Paying for professional assistance can put additional pressure on an already tight retirement budget.

The IRS's TCE program provides eligible taxpayers with an alternative, although individual locations may have limitations on the types of returns they can prepare.

Many TCE locations operate through the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program.

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You don't necessarily need to be retired to receive free tax preparation assistance.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, established in 1969, primarily serves individuals and families with low to moderate incomes, people with disabilities, and taxpayers who have limited English proficiency.

Current IRS guidance indicates that many VITA locations serve taxpayers earning approximately $70,244 or less. However, the IRS does not impose a single program-wide income limit, and individual locations may establish their own eligibility requirements.

Participating organizations provide free basic federal tax preparation and electronic filing. Before scheduling an appointment for the 2027 filing season, confirm the location's eligibility criteria and available services.

Not Every Retirement Tax Return Will Qualify

Although both programs offer valuable assistance, they aren't designed to handle every possible tax situation.

The IRS publishes a guide outlining which tax returns volunteers can prepare. Commonly supported income sources include wages, Social Security benefits, pensions, interest, and dividends.

More complicated investment transactions, rental property income, business activities, and certain other tax situations may fall outside a volunteer's authorized scope.

If you've sold an investment property, completed a complicated retirement account transaction, or experienced another major financial event, contact the tax assistance location before your appointment. You may need a tax professional with additional expertise.

How to Find Free Tax Preparation Near You in 2027

Taxpayers can search for participating locations using the IRS's free tax preparation locator.

Participating organizations often operate out of libraries, community centers, schools, and other accessible locations. You can also call the following numbers for assistance:

VITA and TCE assistance: 800-906-9887 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: 888-227-7669

Appointment availability, operating hours, and services vary by location. The IRS regularly updates its locator during tax season, particularly from February through April.

Checking early may help you secure an appointment before the busiest weeks of the filing season.

What to Bring to Your Free Tax Preparation Appointment

Gathering your financial records ahead of time can prevent unnecessary delays. The IRS maintains a checklist for free tax preparation appointments that includes several documents retirees may need.

These include:

Government-issued photo identification Social Security cards or applicable taxpayer identification documents Social Security benefit statements (SSA-1099) Pension and retirement distribution statements (1099-R) Interest and dividend statements Copies of the previous year's tax returns, if available Bank account information for direct deposit Other relevant income, deduction, and tax credit documentation

If you're married and filing jointly, both spouses generally need to be present to sign the documents required for electronic filing.

Don't Pay for Tax Preparation Before Exploring Your Options

A $250 tax preparation bill represents roughly $21 a month when spread across an entire year. For someone living primarily on Social Security, eliminating that expense could free up money for prescriptions, groceries, utilities, or emergency savings.

The IRS's latest grant announcement supports an established network of services that many eligible taxpayers may not realize they can access. While complicated financial situations may still warrant paid professional assistance, households with qualifying basic returns could avoid an unnecessary annual expense.

Before committing to a paid tax preparation service in 2027, investigate whether a VITA or TCE location can meet your needs.

Have you ever used an IRS-sponsored free tax preparation service, or do you typically pay someone to prepare your annual return?