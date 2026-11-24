MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The Pentagon is holding preliminary talks with automakers about supplying components for military drones, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The discussions include Canadian auto-parts supplier Magna International, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. No agreements have been finalised.

Potential work includes motors, engines and sensors supplied to drone manufacturers. GM is considering drone-motor production, according to the report.

The outreach seeks to draw on automakers' manufacturing capacity as the US military expands its use of unmanned aircraft.

Among the scenarios, GM is weighing whether to manufacture drone motors, albeit closer in size to something that would power a riding lawn mower than a car, the daily reported.

Separately, Ford announced Monday that its Industrial Platform subsidiary had agreed to make a minority investment in Revolution Space, an American spacecraft company.

Ford said it would contribute engineering, manufacturing and supply-chain expertise to help increase spacecraft production. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

“Ford's strength is building complex products in large volumes, something today's growing satellite market requires,” Marin Gjaja, the company's chief strategy officer, said.

That announcement concerned spacecraft and did not confirm participation in a military drone program.

“People involved described the talks as preliminary. Trump administration officials so far have received mixed reactions from automotive executives, said people involved in the talks,” it said.

GM's defense subsidiary has also been exploring ways to apply automotive manufacturing methods to military production.

In June, GM Defense and Lockheed Martin announced a cooperation agreement covering supply chains, manufacturing and design, and opportunities to expand production capacity.

The companies said they would combine Lockheed's defense manufacturing experience with GM's ability to produce commercial equipment in large volumes.