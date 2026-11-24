MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The United States has imposed export restrictions on Singapore-based Megaspeed and six other companies, including an Alibaba subsidiary, citing a risk that advanced computing equipment could be diverted to unauthorised users.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security added the companies to its Entity List, requiring licenses for exports, reexports and transfers of items covered by US export regulations. Applications will normally be denied.

The restrictions took effect November 23, when the rule was placed on public inspection. Formal publication in the Federal Register was carried on November 25.

The seven entries cover Megaspeed International, Swiftdata and Apex Enterprise Solutions in Singapore; MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix under Malaysia; and Megaspeed's Thai operation.

The action imposes trade restrictions. It is not a criminal conviction or a blanket prohibition on every business transaction with the companies.

Alibaba disputed the designation of its subsidiary Apex, calling it erroneous and denying that the company had diverted advanced chips subject to US restrictions, The Wall Street Journal reported. Alibaba said it would pursue legal avenues to protect its rights and reputation.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Tuesday that his country's investigation into Megaspeed remained underway.

“We do not enforce America's export controls,” Wong said, while stressing that Singapore did not want companies using the country to circumvent those restrictions.

He said Singapore facilitates American checks and investigates possible breaches of its own laws.

Wong also said Singapore had requested information from the United States and had not received all of it. The chips Megaspeed bought from Nvidia went to other countries rather than entering Singapore, complicating the investigation, he said.

Singapore was continuing discussions with American authorities to establish where the end users were and verify documents, Wong added.

The restrictions follow a US investigation that began in 2024.

In a joint statement issued November 17, the Commerce and Justice departments said investigators had identified suspicious activity involving possible diversion of sensitive semiconductors.

Commerce requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. Nvidia placed the company on its own no-sell list the following month, the departments said.

US investigators, working with Singaporean law enforcement, conducted an on-site check at Megaspeed in June 2025. The Justice Department subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation.

That investigation is separate from the new export restrictions.