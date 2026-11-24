MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A dried herring recall affecting 28 states has been announced over concerns about potential botulism contamination. kipgodi/Shutterstock

Shoppers who recently purchased dried herring from an Asian grocery store should check their kitchen cupboards before preparing their next meal. Brooklyn-based Prime Food Processing LLC has issued a voluntary recall involving 225 cases of dried herring over concerns about potential contamination with bacteria associated with botulism, a rare but potentially fatal illness.

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The recall announcement, published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 23, 2026, covers products distributed across 28 states. Customers who purchased the affected fish are eligible for a full refund.

Which Dried Herring Products Are Being Recalled?

Consumers should examine their purchases for the following identifying information:

Product name: Dried Herring Fish Item number: AF4110 Lot code: 25180 Expiration date: December 28, 2027 (12.28.27) Package size: 7 ounces (198 grams) Packaging: Transparent plastic bag with blue edging Country of manufacture: Vietnam

Because the expiration date extends into late 2027, shoppers may still have affected packages stored alongside other pantry staples. Do not eat the recalled fish, even if the packaging remains unopened and the contents appear normal.

Grocery Stores in 28 States Received the Recalled Fish

Distribution included Asian grocery retailers in the following states:

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The recall announcement does not identify individual grocery store chains or locations. Shoppers should use the product identification information above rather than relying solely on where they purchased the fish.

Why the Dried Herring Recall Was Issued

Routine product testing by New York agricultural regulators uncovered a problem involving fish that had not been properly gutted before processing.

The internal organs of fish can harbor higher concentrations of Clostridium botulinum spores than other parts of the animal. Under certain conditions, these bacteria can produce a dangerous toxin.

New York restricts the sale of uneviscerated fish because of the associated health risks. Improperly processed fish have previously been implicated in botulism outbreaks.

No illnesses or adverse reactions associated with this particular recall had been reported when the November 23 announcement was published. However, consumers should not interpret the absence of reported illnesses as evidence that the recalled product is safe.

Botulism Symptoms Shoppers Should Never Ignore

Unlike some common forms of food poisoning, botulism attacks the nervous system and can interfere with essential bodily functions, including breathing.

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies several potential symptoms, including:

Blurred or double vision Drooping eyelids Slurred speech Trouble swallowing Muscle weakness Breathing difficulties Nausea, vomiting, or stomach pain

Botulism is a medical emergency. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical attention rather than waiting to see whether their condition improves.

The CDC also notes that botulinum toxin cannot be detected by sight, smell, or taste. Never sample a recalled product to determine whether it is safe.

How to Get a Refund for Recalled Dried Herring

The company is offering a full refund to customers who return the affected fish and its packaging to the original retailer.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Prime Food Processing LLC at 718-963-2323, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time on weekdays.

Checking food recalls regularly is especially worthwhile for households that stock up on preserved foods, bulk groceries, and products with lengthy expiration dates. These items can remain in cupboards for months, making it easy to overlook a safety announcement long after the original purchase.

Visit the FDA's food recall database for additional product safety notices before your next grocery shopping trip. Recovering your money through a refund is a far better option than risking a serious illness to avoid wasting food.

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