MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is considering raising fares on private buses for the first time since 2018, following repeated appeals from operators who say rising diesel and maintenance costs have left them running at a loss.

Transport Commissionerate officials said the government was weighing the impact on passengers and that a decision was expected soon. About 4,600 private buses operate in Tamil Nadu, outside Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil and the Nilgiris.

Operators say the cost of keeping these buses on the road has risen steadily in recent years, while the fares they can charge passengers have remained at the level fixed eight years ago.

Diesel and spare parts are the two expenses owners have highlighted in their representations to the government. They say they are paying more both to fuel their buses and to carry out repairs.

For several years, they have sought a fare revision that takes account of the rise in both costs. Transport Commissionerate officials pointed to a difference in how public and private bus services cover their losses.

The state government provides financial assistance to its transport corporations to offset losses.

Private operators receive no comparable support and depend entirely on the fares they collect from passengers, officials said. That dependence on ticket revenue is central to the owners' case for an increase. They say they have had to absorb successive rises in the price of diesel and replacement parts under the same fare structure, widening the gap between their earnings and the cost of running their services.

The demand for higher fares was also raised before the Madras High Court. At the time, the government told the court it was forming a committee of transport experts to examine the question of a fare increase for private buses.

As owners continued to press their demand, the Transport Department held several rounds of consultations involving Transport Commissionerate officials and others concerned with the proposed revision.

The discussions have covered both the losses reported by owners and what an increase would mean for people who use private buses.

Officials said the government was considering how much additional expense passengers would face if it allowed operators to charge higher fares.

The consultations have yet to result in a decision, and the fares set in 2018 remain in effect.