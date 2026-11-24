Popcorn kernels turn into fluffy white snacks when heated due to moisture trapped inside them. But what exactly happens during this process? Let us understand the science behind popcorn popping.

A popcorn kernel looks completely dry on the outside. But it has some moisture inside. Usually, popcorn kernels contain 10 to 20 percent water. These kernels have a hard outer shell. Inside, there is starch and a little water. This special structure is the main reason for making popcorn. Although ordinary corn kernels also contain moisture, they do not have the hard shell and moisture ratio required to pop like popcorn.

When we start heating popcorn kernels in a vessel, the water in them gradually heats up. As the temperature rises, the water turns into steam. But due to the hard shell around the kernel, the steam cannot escape immediately. As a result, the pressure inside the kernel keeps increasing. By the time the temperature reaches about 180 degrees Celsius, the starch in the kernel softens and gets ready to expand according to the pressure.

When the pressure inside the kernel reaches a certain level, its hard outer shell cannot withstand the pressure and bursts. At this moment, we hear a 'pop' sound. As the accumulated steam inside suddenly comes out, the softened starch expands rapidly. Because of this sudden change, a small corn kernel turns into a large size in a few moments. We hear a crackling sound when popcorn is being made because the kernels pop one after the other.

The white part seen in popcorn is the starch in the kernel. But it is not in its previous form. Due to high heat and pressure, the starch softens and expands out as soon as the kernel shell bursts. At that time, as steam is released, the starch takes on a foam-like structure. Then it cools down and hardens. That is why popcorn looks white, light and fluffy. Its size also increases many times compared to the original kernel.

Many people might have noticed that some kernels remain at the bottom of the vessel after popcorn is made. These are called 'Old Maids' in English. Lack of enough moisture in the kernels, damage to the outer shell, or not getting heat properly are the reasons for this. Another important thing is.. we cannot make popcorn with all types of corn kernels. Only a specially grown popcorn variety is used for this. Its hard shell and inner moisture are in the right proportion, which is why the kernels pop when heated. That is why sweet corn or other ordinary corn kernels do not turn into popcorn just by heating them. Even though it looks like a small corn kernel.. the combination of water vapor, pressure and temperature changes happening inside it is the real science behind making popcorn.