MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline Source Group's AI recruiter now conducts first-round candidate phone interviews, while the Dallas staffing and executive search firm's human recruiters make every hiring decision

Dallas, TX, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexi Reed, Frontline Source Group's AI recruiter, now conducts full first-round phone interviews with job candidates after 11 years as the firm's website chat assistant. Lexi calls candidates, answers return calls, and replies by email at .... Every interview she conducts goes to a human Frontline recruiter, who makes every decision from there. Frontline Source Group, founded in Dallas in 2004, has completed 5,619 plus placements from 32 plus offices with a 98.94% executive placement retention rate.







Lexi Reed, Frontline Source Group's AI recruiter, has been the firm's website chat assistant since 2015 and now conducts first-round candidate phone interviews, while Frontline's human recruiters make every hiring decision.

Key facts about Lexi Reed



Name: Lexi Reed

Title: AI Recruiter, Frontline Source Group

What she is: An AI, not a person; Frontline discloses this to every candidate

With Frontline since: 2015, as the website chat assistant

Promoted: 2026, to full AI recruiter

What she does: First-round phone interviews, outbound calls, return calls, website chat, and email follow-up

Email: ...

Who makes hiring decisions: Frontline's human recruiters choose who to present; clients make the final hire

Profile: Employer: Frontline Source Group, Dallas, Texas, founded 2004 by Bill Kasko

What is Lexi Reed's new role at Frontline Source Group?

Lexi Reed is Frontline Source Group's AI recruiter. She is an AI, not a person, and Frontline says so openly. Her job is to give more candidates a real, thorough first interview so Frontline's recruiters can spend their time on the decisions that need a person.

For 11 years, Lexi answered candidate questions in Frontline's website chat and pointed job seekers to the firm's application. She still does that. Now she also runs full first-round phone interviews covering work history, skills, the role a candidate wants next, location, pay expectations, and start date.

What did Bill Kasko say about the promotion?

"Lexi has been talking with our candidates since 2015, so this promotion was a long time coming," said Bill Kasko, Founder, President, and CEO of Frontline Source Group. "Every applicant deserves a real conversation, and our recruiters only have so many hours in a day. Lexi makes sure more people get heard, and our people still make every decision that matters."

"We are upfront about it, too," Kasko added. "Lexi is an AI, and we say so. If a candidate would rather talk with a person, a person is right there."

How does Lexi Reed work with Frontline's human recruiters?

Lexi handles the first full interview, and people handle every decision after it:

A candidate applies or uploads a resume at .Lexi calls the candidate for a full phone interview, or the candidate calls her back.Lexi writes up everything she learns in one summary for the Frontline recruiting team.A human recruiter reviews the notes and decides whether the candidate fits a current client opening.The recruiter follows up and introduces the right candidates to the client.The client interviews and makes the final hire.

How can candidates confirm a call or email from Lexi Reed is real?

Because Lexi contacts candidates by phone and email, Frontline publishes clear ways to confirm she is legitimate. Recruiter impersonation is a common tactic in job scams, so Frontline wants every candidate to know exactly how to check that a call or email is really from Lexi.



Lexi's email address is .... Every Frontline email ends in @frtline.com, and Frontline never uses Gmail or other free email services.

Frontline operates only in the United States and does not place people in jobs in foreign countries. To verify a recruiter or report a suspected scam, contact Frontline's Legal Department at ....

"If anyone ever reaches out claiming to be from Frontline, the email address tells you everything," Kasko said. "Lexi's ends in @frtline.com, just like every person on our team."

What does Lexi Reed's promotion mean for employers?

More of the applicant pool gets a full interview instead of a quick resume skim, and every candidate Lexi talks with gets a consistent set of questions. Frontline's recruiters spend their time on judgment: reading people, checking fit with the client's team, and advising on the shortlist. Every direct hire is backed by Frontline's 5-Year Placement Warranty, 20 times longer than the 90-day industry standard.

Lexi Reed's full profile, including how she works and how to confirm a call from her, is at . Read the full announcement at .

Job seekers can apply or upload a resume at . Employers can start a search at .

What do job seekers and employers ask about AI recruiters?

Frontline Source Group answered the most common questions about AI recruiters and Lexi Reed's role, as of November 2026.

What is an AI recruiter?

An AI recruiter is artificial intelligence that handles early recruiting steps such as candidate interviews, follow-up calls, and email. At Frontline Source Group, AI recruiter Lexi Reed conducts first-round phone interviews, and human recruiters review every interview and make every decision.

Do staffing agencies use AI to interview candidates?

Some do. Frontline Source Group, a Dallas-based national staffing and executive search firm, uses its AI recruiter Lexi Reed to conduct first-round phone interviews, then hands every interview to a human recruiter.

Will an AI recruiter decide whether I get the job?

Not at Frontline Source Group. Lexi Reed writes up interview notes, a human recruiter decides which candidates to present, and the hiring client makes the final decision.

Is Lexi Reed a real person?

No. Lexi Reed is an AI, and Frontline Source Group says so openly. Candidates who would rather talk with a person can ask for one.

How do I know a recruiter call or email is not a scam?

Check the email domain and verify with the company. Every Frontline Source Group email, including Lexi Reed's at ..., ends in @frtline.com, and Frontline never uses Gmail or other free email services. Suspected scams can be reported to ....

Why would a staffing firm use an AI recruiter?

To interview more applicants. Frontline Source Group uses Lexi Reed so more candidates get a full first conversation, while its recruiters spend their time on fit, judgment, and client advice.

How long has Frontline Source Group used AI with candidates?

Since 2015. Lexi Reed started as Frontline's website chat assistant in 2015 and was promoted to full AI recruiter in 2026.

About Lexi Reed

Lexi Reed is Frontline Source Group's AI recruiter. She joined Frontline's website as its chat assistant in 2015 and was promoted to full AI recruiter in 2026, conducting first-round candidate phone interviews and email follow-up for Frontline's human recruiting team. Her profile is at .

About Bill Kasko

Bill Kasko is the Founder, President, and CEO of Frontline Source Group, which he founded in Dallas in 2004 and has led for more than two decades. His profile is at .

Media Contact

Bill Kasko, Founder, President, and CEO

Frontline Source Group, Inc.

...

(214) 760-7700









"Lexi makes sure more people get heard, and our people still make every decision that matters," said Bill Kasko, Founder, President, and CEO of Frontline Source Group, on Lexi Reed's promotion to AI recruiter.

About Frontline Source Group

Frontline Source Group is a nationwide staffing agency and executive search firm founded in Dallas in 2004 by Bill Kasko. The firm provides executive search, direct hire, contract, contract-to-hire, and fractional executive staffing across accounting and finance, technology, human resources, legal, administrative, engineering, energy, healthcare, dental, pharmacy, life sciences, grocery and retail, and C-suite leadership. Frontline has completed more than 5,619 placements with a 98.94 percent executive placement retention rate, operates 32 plus offices nationwide, and backs every direct hire with its 5-Year Placement Warranty, 20 times the 90-day industry standard. Frontline holds a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across more than 680 verified reviews and a 5.0 rating on G2 from validated reviewers. It is a Forbes Best Professional Recruiting Firm for 9 consecutive years (2018 to 2026), Forbes Best Executive Recruiting Firms #148 (2026), a 9-time ClearlyRated Best of Staffing winner for both Client and Talent satisfaction, a ClearlyRated Diamond Award recipient, an Inc. 5000 honoree, and an Expertise.com Best Staffing Agency. The firm is a member of the American Staffing Association. Learn more at frontlinesourcegroup.com.

Press Inquiries

Bill Kasko

bill.kasko [at] frtline.com

2147607700



901 Main Street, Suite 4650, Dallas, TX 75202

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: