MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) US authorities are investigating cyberattacks that may have compromised as many as 50 commercial ships, including vessels carrying fuel, with possible Iranian involvement under examination, media reports said.

NPR cited a US official familiar with the investigation, a former military cyber operator and an industry executive briefed on the attacks. The suspected Iranian connection has not been established publicly.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the broader investigation, saying officials were examining attacks on ships carrying oil, gas, chemicals and other potentially hazardous cargo.

Separately, the US Coast Guard confirmed to Fox News Digital that teams working with the FBI boarded two foreign-flagged commercial vessels bound for American ports on August 21 and 24.

The operations followed indications that foreign hackers had compromised the ships' computer networks. Teams investigated and addressed the threats before the vessels reached port, the Coast Guard said.

No operational disruption, threat to crew safety or environmental damage was reported in those operations. The Coast Guard's statement did not identify the attackers.

According to the official quoted by NPR, attackers exploited known weaknesses in Fortinet network-security equipment used aboard ships. Warning signs included disrupted email, difficulties accessing accounts and, in at least one case, an extended communications blackout.

The official said hackers had moved from ordinary computer networks into systems connected to ships' physical operations. Those systems can control propulsion, steering, navigation and cargo management.

However, the official did not provide examples of attackers actually manipulating those functions, NPR reported.

The distinction matters because access to a ship's computer systems does not by itself establish that hackers took control of the vessel or caused physical damage.

“Modern ships are highly integrated systems,” the Coast Guard said in a statement carried by NPR, warning that cyberattacks could create risks ranging from collisions to oil spills.