MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 25 (IANS) South Korean shares extended their losses on Wednesday, reversing the previous session's rally, as investors tracked overnight losses in technology stocks on Wall Street in the US.

After opening a sharp 3.94 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended its losses, shedding 277.22 points, or 5.54 percent, to 4,728.81 as of 11:20 a.m., and falling below the psychologically important 5,000 mark.

As the market lost ground, the Korea Exchange activated a sell-side sidecar at 9:09 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes, reports Yonhap news agency.

On Tuesday, the KOSPI rebounded more than 6 percent as chipmakers rallied amid a global wave of optimism sparked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the spotlight.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as Nvidia gave back part of its historic gains from the previous day and concerns over fresh U.S. tariffs weighed on the tech sector.

In Seoul, chip stocks led the decline.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 9.03 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix surrendered 8.55 percent.

Among other index heavyweights, SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, fell 10.77, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics shed 9.44 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,342.9 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.

Meanwhile, South Korea's retail sales rose in October from a year earlier on solid sales from online platforms, government data showed on Wednesday.

Combined sales of 26 major retail companies increased 5.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Offline retailers reported a 1.4 percent decrease in sales due mainly to sluggish sales in large discount outlets as the Chuseok holiday fell in September this year. Last year, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving Day was in October based on the lunar calendar.

Revenue at major online retail platforms rose a solid 10.9 percent from a year earlier in October on steady demand for food and delivery services. Online platforms accounted for 60.3 percent of total retail sales in October.

-IANS

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