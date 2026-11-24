MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The US Department of Homeland Security has defended its deportation figures against criticism from a group advocating mass deportations, saying the group excluded a legal category that accounts for most removals.

DHS General Counsel James Percival said changes made to immigration law in 1996 mean people can be removed on grounds of“inadmissibility” even when immigration officers arrest them inside the United States.

“It's a technical legal distinction, but an untrained eye looking at the data is going to miss the bulk of the deportations,” Percival wrote on X.

He said the totals also needed to include other categories, including voluntary departures, and maintained that the data matched the department's published figures.

The dispute followed the Oversight Project's publication of findings from a one-page ICE spreadsheet obtained through litigation. The group said the document covered fiscal 2025 and listed 442,637 people returned or removed.

But it accepted only about 60,000 as supported deportations, questioning the inclusion of roughly 340,000 cases classified under inadmissibility.

Oversight Project alleged that the government had not supplied the underlying records needed to distinguish interior enforcement from border actions.

The agency also says its figures have included, since May 12, 2023, people processed for expedited removal by Border Patrol and transferred to ICE for departure on ICE Air flights.

The Oversight Project separately questioned 87,530 cases it said lacked a final-order code. That allegation does not by itself establish that the departures were unlawful, given the different procedures included in ICE's totals.

The group said it wanted a breakdown between returns and removals, additional case records and fiscal 2026 data. It said it would raise its concerns with the court hearing its lawsuit.

DHS reported on November 12 that ICE carried out 483,200 deportations in fiscal 2026, describing that as an agency record. The release put the fiscal 2025 figure at 442,640-three more than the spreadsheet total cited by the Oversight Project.

India is among the countries receiving people deported from the United States. In a July 31 briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs reported 3,567 Indian nationals deported during calendar 2025 and another 1,273 between January 1 and July 22, 2026.