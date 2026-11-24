MENAFN - IANS) Nagapattinam, Nov 25 (IANS) Farmers in the Cauvery delta had been counting on heavy rainfall this week to make up for a shortage of irrigation water.

Over the past two days, several areas in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam have received only light showers, raising concerns about how the standing Samba paddy will fare in the weeks ahead.

Paddy covers about 11.40 lakh acres across the delta and will need water for another 60 to 80 days, said S.R. Tamilselvan of the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Protection Association.

He said the Mettur dam was unable to meet the region's irrigation needs, leaving growers dependent on rainfall during the remainder of the northeast monsoon.

The forecast of a wet spell between November 22 and 27 had raised hopes across the four districts. Farmers said the showers had brought some relief to fields that received rainfall, but the patchy coverage had done little to ease the wider water shortage. They fear that prolonged water stress could reduce Samba yields.

Much depends on the interval between showers. P. Kamal Ram, district secretary of the Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, said the crop was between 40 and 60 days old, a crucial stage in its development.

Farmers need rainfall at least once every 10 days to keep the paddy growing through this period, he said.

In Nagapattinam, at the tail end of the delta's irrigation network, the shortage of Cauvery water has left growers particularly dependent on the monsoon, Kamal Ram said.

Farmers there are hoping for sustained rain to replenish local water sources and keep enough moisture in their fields between spells. Farmer leaders said that Swamimalai in Thanjavur district had received little more than drizzle despite the forecast of heavy rainfall.

The leaders expressed concern over the increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns amid prevailing El Nino conditions.

At Mettur, the water level stood at 61.36 feet on Tuesday evening against a full reservoir level of 120 feet. Inflow was 598 cubic feet per second, while outflow was higher at 1,003 cubic feet per second.

With the forecast spell extending to November 27, farmers are still hoping the rainfall will reach fields across the four districts and help carry the Samba crop through the weeks ahead.