MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The East District Police of Delhi have arrested a 46-year-old habitual criminal in connection with a chain-snatching case registered at New Ashok Nagar police station under the special operation 'Street Shield'.

The accused, identified as Nahid Azad, has more than 25 previous criminal cases registered against him, including those related to snatching, robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act.

The arrest was made by the Anti-Snatching and Burglary (ASB) Cell, East District, following a detailed investigation involving CCTV footage analysis, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) verification, technical investigation and human intelligence.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 27 at around 7 a.m., when complainant Vijay Kumar Seth was going for a morning walk near Parvatiya Vihar Apartments. Two unidentified persons riding a black motorcycle snatched his gold chain weighing approximately 12 grams, along with an Om pendant weighing 1.2 grams, and fled from the spot.

Following the complaint, an FIR (No. 754/2026) under Sections 304(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at New Ashok Nagar police station, and an investigation was launched.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a dedicated ASB Cell team was constituted under the leadership of SI Ajay Tomar, In-charge of the ASB Cell, under the supervision of ACP/Ops Mahavir Prasad.

During the investigation, the team examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and tracked the suspected motorcycle's movement across multiple routes. The complainant identified the two persons seen in the footage as the alleged perpetrators.

ANPR footage initially revealed that the motorcycle used a forged number plate.

Through backward route analysis, the police traced the suspects' movements through New Ashok Nagar, Kalyanpuri and Nala Road. CCTV footage further revealed that the suspects allegedly changed their clothes, helmets, seating positions, and motorcycle number plate at different locations to conceal identities and evade detection.

Further examination of ANPR footage near the Gazipur underpass helped investigators establish the motorcycle's actual registration number. Subsequent verification of its ownership and field investigation led the police to identify persons connected with the vehicle.

During the investigation, it emerged that the motorcycle belonged to a person named Ejaj, who had given it to his father-in-law, Aslam. Aslam subsequently handed it over to his old acquaintance, Nahid Azad, who failed to return it despite repeated requests.

The police initially faced difficulties in tracing Nahid as he was not using a regular mobile SIM connection. However, acting on specific intelligence about his presence near Karkardooma Courts, the ASB Cell team laid a trap and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Nahid disclosed that his associate, Afzal, had accompanied him during the chain-snatching incident. He said he had become acquainted with Afzal during his stay in jail and that the two communicated through the Jangli application using Wi-Fi.

The accused further disclosed that the motorcycle used in the crime and the stolen gold chain were in Afzal's possession. He is reportedly residing in the Modinagar area.

Further investigation into the case is underway.