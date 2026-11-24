MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India's economic activity registered a double-digit year-on-year (YoY) expansion for the fifth consecutive month in October 2026, with the pace improving to a three-year high of 12.8 per cent from 12.1 per cent in September, according to a new report.

This partly reflects the low base effect related to shift in the festive calendar and unseasonal rains in October 2025. As many as 11 of the 16 constituent high frequency indicators witnessed an improvement in October 2026 compared to September, according to ICRA Business Activity Monitor - an Index of high frequency indicators.

The indicators include automobile output, mining production, electricity generation (higher temperatures and sub-par rains supporting demand), non-oil exports, ports cargo traffic, GST e-way bills and diesel sales.

Except for vehicle registrations (owing to GST cut-led spike in registrations in October 2025), petrol and steel consumption, all the remaining 11 non-financial indicators posted a better MoM performance in October 2026 compared to 2025.

Looking ahead, given the higher number of holidays in November (with Dhanteras and Diwali falling in November 2026 vs. October 2025), ICRA expects the growth in economic activity to cool in the month.

Additionally, early non-agri trends for November 2026 are mixed, while rabi sowing has fallen by 11 per cent YoY up to November 13.

However, during the 42-day festive period, auto retails surged to 5.5 million units in 2026, surpassing last year's GST cut-led peak by 2.2 per cent.

With base effects clouding the YoY growth trends, ICRA believes that the average performance of October-November 2026 would provide a better assessment of festive season.

“Given the higher number of holidays, we expect the core output growth to cool to mid-single digits in November 2026,” said the report.

The all-India Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) inched up slightly to 55.7 per cent in October 2026 from 55.5 per cent in September 2026. Likewise, the all-India Worker Population Ratio (WPR) rose by 30 bps to 53 per cent in October 2026 relative to the previous month, driven entirely by a rise in rural WPR.

Consequently, the all-India unemployment rate (UR) dipped marginally to 4.9 per cent in October 2026 from 5.0 per cent in September 2026, the lowest level in eight months, amid improving employment levels for females.

-IANS

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