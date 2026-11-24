MENAFN - GetNews)The Driving Tutors Promotes National Safe Driving Week 2026 Based in Mississauga, the driving school is urging drivers to drive safely and to undertake good quality driver education in order to promote safe driving throughout Ontario.

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Ahead of Canada's National Safe Driving Week (December 1 – 7, 2026), The Driving Tutors is urging both novice and experienced drivers to drive safely and practise good driving techniques so that they can play their part in ensuring the safety of all road users.

Canada Safety Council runs a yearly campaign focussed on raising awareness of and promoting good road safety practice. Around this time of year, as people prepare for the festive period there is often greater traffic volumes, difficult weather and a busy calendar, all of which underline the importance of good driving practice in Mississauga and the surrounding Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Road Safety in Canada

Across Canada, there are continuing concerns about road safety. In 2024, a record 12-year high of 2,050 people died in car accidents. A further 9,357 were seriously injured.

Drivers can still be at risk due to factors such as phone and technology use, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and/or other substances. Drivers can also be affected by tiredness.

The Driving Tutors states that instilling good driving practice at an early stage can allow drivers to identify, assess and manage risks.

Promoting Good Driving Practice

To celebrate National Safe Driving Week 2026, The Driving Tutors is urging drivers to observe the following good practice guidelines:



Don't multi-task – refrain from using phones or technology and from carrying out other non-driving related tasks.

Drive at appropriate speeds and observe recommended following distances.

Don't drive if you are under the influence of alcohol, drugs and/or other substances. Seek alternative transport where necessary.

Modify your driving to suit prevailing visibility, traffic and weather. Apply defensive driving principles – be observant, check mirrors and ensure that you are wearing a seat belt. Be mindful of, and able to react to, all road users including pedestrians and cyclists.

Such simple measures can all help to minimise accident occurrence and foster good road safety.

Good Quality Driver Education and Road Safety

Aside from teaching drivers what is necessary to pass road tests, good quality driver education can also enable drivers to gain a wide range of good practice skills.

As an approved Ontario provider of Beginner Driver Education (BDE), The Driving Tutors provides good quality driver education alongside defensive driving tuition. It also provides tailored driving tuition and support for G2 and G road tests.

During driver education, people can learn to identify and manage risks, and to drive and be aware of their surroundings. They can then further enhance their confidence in a variety of driving settings.

“Responsible driving goes far beyond passing a road test. It requires awareness, patience, sound judgment, and respect for everyone sharing the road. National Safe Driving Week provides an important opportunity for both new and experienced motorists to reassess their driving habits and make safety an everyday priority,” stated a spokesperson for The Driving Tutors.

Creating a Sustained Good Road Safety Attitude

Whilst National Safe Driving Week is a good time to heighten people's awareness of road safety, good driving should be something that is continually practised.

Parents and carers are furthermore encouraged by The Driving Tutors to exhibit good driving practice when transporting young drivers. Likewise, more experienced drivers can also seek further good quality driver education in order to boost confidence, and/or to rectify poor driving practice.

By promoting good judgement and a dedication to ongoing education, The Driving Tutors seeks to help strengthen road safety attitudes within the Mississauga and wider community.

About The Driving Tutors

Located in Mississauga, Ontario, The Driving Tutors is an approved provider of Beginner Driver Education. It also provides good quality defensive driving tuition, tailored driving education and support for G2 and G road tests. Qualified driving teachers deliver well-structured programmes which enable people to obtain the knowledge and skills needed to become good drivers.