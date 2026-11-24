MENAFN - GetNews) Elite Builder Renovation, a Florida certified general contractor in Tampa, has outlined its luxury bathroom remodeling service, which pairs an in-house designer with spa features such as steam showers, freestanding tubs and heated floors.

Tampa, FL - Nov. 24, 2026 - Elite Builder Renovation, a Florida certified general contractor, has published the full scope of its luxury bathroom remodeling service for homeowners in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. The service covers master bathrooms rebuilt at a high-end finish level. The design work is done by the company's in-house designer, and one project manager runs each job from the first drawing to the final walkthrough.

The service is built around features usually associated with a spa. These include freestanding tubs, glass-enclosed wet rooms with the tub inside, and showers with rain heads, body jets and steam. The showers use thermostatic valves, which hold the water temperature when a tap is opened elsewhere in the house. Marble, quartzite and porcelain slab are templated so the veining runs where the homeowner wants it, and tile is carried to the ceiling. Other elements include double vanities, custom millwork built for the room, heated floors and lighting on separate circuits, so the same room can be bright in the morning and dim in the evening.

The company also changes the layout of a bathroom suite when the existing rooms are too small. That work can include taking space from a closet, moving a wall or joining two rooms into one, along with the plumbing and structural work behind it.

"What makes a bathroom feel expensive is not one costly fitting. It is the details lining up, with nothing cut short," said a spokesperson for Elite Builder Renovation. "Expensive tile on poor waterproofing is still a leak, so the work behind the wall gets the same attention as the stone in front of it."

Each project follows five stages. The first is a walkthrough, in which the team measures the room, locates the drains and checks whether the floor can carry a filled tub. In the second stage the homeowner chooses the slab, the tub, the tile and the fittings with the designer and sees the finished room on paper before any stone is cut. The third stage covers permits and waterproofing, with a membrane or waterproof board behind every wet wall. During the build, the homeowner receives photos every day in a group text. The last stage is a walkthrough in which the tub is filled, the shower is run and every edge of stone is checked.

According to the company, a luxury bathroom takes five to eight weeks once demolition starts, because slab and custom millwork are made to order. The start date and the finish date are set when the agreement is signed. The company states that a primary bathroom in the Tampa area runs from about $12,000 to $50,000 or more, and that a master bathroom with a changed layout, a freestanding tub and frameless glass sits at the top of that range. Payment is made as a deposit, then at the end of each stage, with the final payment due after the homeowner has walked the finished room. Labor carries a one-year warranty.

Homeowners who have already bought their own stone, tub or fittings can have them installed, with the labor priced separately. Moving a tub, a shower or a vanity requires a permit, and the company obtains each one through a private provider and attends the inspections itself.

The full description of the service is available on the company's page for luxury bathroom remodeling in Tampa Bay. The first design consultation is free, and the Tampa office can be reached at (813) 743-5354.

About Elite Builder Renovation

Elite Builder Renovation is a licensed and insured Florida certified general contractor (license CGC1537676) based in Tampa. Established in 2016, the company has completed more than 375 residential and commercial projects in the Tampa Bay area, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, full home renovations, accessory dwelling units and commercial build-outs. Each project is run by a project manager who stays with the property owner from design to the final walkthrough. The company works under the motto "Restoring Homes. Building Trust."