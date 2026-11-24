MENAFN - GetNews) YDA Security Systems NYC, a licensed low-voltage contractor in Brooklyn, has outlined its anti-theft systems for New York City retail stores, which combine security cameras, motion sensors, alarms and controlled door entry in one installation.

Brooklyn, NY - Nov. 24, 2026 - YDA Security Systems NYC, a licensed and insured low-voltage security contractor, has outlined the anti-theft systems it installs for retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. The announcement comes as the holiday shopping season begins. Each system is designed around the individual store and can combine closed-circuit television (CCTV) security cameras, motion sensors and alarms, door buzzers, and electric or magnetic locks in a single installation.

Security cameras are the base of most of these systems. The company places them to cover entrances, checkout counters, stockrooms and the areas of a sales floor where theft is most likely, and the cameras record in high definition during the day and at night. The store owner or manager can watch live video or review recorded footage from a phone or a computer, in one store or across several locations.

Motion sensors and alarms cover the places and hours that cameras alone do not. The sensors are installed in stockrooms, at exits and in restricted areas, where they detect movement after closing or in spots outside a camera's view. Depending on how the store wants the system set up, a sensor can trigger a silent or an audible alarm. Each event is logged, which lets an owner see patterns over time. Sensors and cameras are connected, so a triggered sensor points the owner to the footage that matters.

The third part is control of the doors. YDA Security Systems NYC installs door buzzer systems with either an electric strike lock, which unlocks briefly when staff press the release, or a magnetic lock, which stays secured until it is released. These are used on front doors, storerooms and offices. They can be tied to an intercom and to the cameras, so staff can see who is at the door before opening it.

"A store's layout decides where theft happens: the blind corner, the stockroom door, the exit nobody is watching," said a spokesperson for YDA Security Systems NYC. "We start from the floor plan and the way customers move through it, and then place the cameras, sensors and locks where they cover those points."

The systems are hardwired, and existing wiring in the store is reused where possible. For a new installation, the company visits the store at no charge and sends a written estimate the following day. The work is carried out by the company's own employees, organized in three crews of two technicians, and not by subcontractors. New installations carry a one-year warranty on parts and labor, and repairs to an existing system are covered for three months.

The systems are intended for small boutiques, larger stores and businesses with more than one location. The same components are also installed in restaurants, offices and shared commercial spaces. A full description is available on the company's page for anti-theft systems for retail stores. Store owners and managers can reach the office at (646) 820-9799.

About YDA Security Systems NYC

YDA Security Systems NYC is a licensed and insured low-voltage contractor based in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2016, the company installs, repairs and maintains security cameras, intercom systems, access control systems and door hardware for residential and commercial buildings in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. It has completed more than 5,000 jobs. The company focuses on keeping building entry and security systems working reliably for the people who live and work in those buildings.